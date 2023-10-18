BBC documentary takes viewers inside loan scam destroying lives across India
Poonam Agarwal, an investigative journalist with BBC, exposes loan recovery call centers who have left no stone unturned to mentally, financially and physically harass innocent Indians
A phone notification buzzes and an sms pops up, ‘You’re approved for an instant loan for upto Rs.3 Lakh. Click Here’. The user clicks on the link in need of money and as soon as they enter their details, the money is credited to their account. What the user doesn’t know is that they’re already trapped! The loan rendering company now has their personal images, user identification information and even contact list.
Days later, loan recovery agents begin with polite calls, which then leads to abuses and even sending morphed pictures of the borrower to their contacts.
Poonam Agarwal, an investigative journalist with BBC, made a documentary exposing these call centres who are told to recover the amount.
She shared, “This all started via a conversation with one of my sources who is a cyber expert and he was talking about this scam that is happening across India. He suggested I work on it When I read about it, so many suicides had happened due to this crime, that too back in 2021.”
“When I delved more into it I realised it's a massive scam with so many layers to it, with companies coming from China with Chinese investors. They started misusing the financial problems that people started facing post Covid. This is why we had to do this documentary as it had touched almost every household in one way or the other and we wanted to spread awareness about it,” added the journalist.
Rohan, who worked earlier for a call centre, helped her get a glimpse of these life-wrecking loan recovery agents. From abusing their parents, wives and children to even threatening to send their naked morphed pictures around, the hooliganism gets worse and worse.
Agarwal shared, “The biggest challenge was to find an insider who could tell me what happens inside these call centres. It took me so long to find one since it is a lucrative business nobody wanted to share much information. But, finding Rohan was a big catch and then investigating into the call centres and perpetrators was also a big challenge.”
Digging in deeper, Agarwal found the parent source of these scams in India to be connected with a man with hidden identity named Li Xiang, who runs multiple Chinese loan firms which further outsource call centres in India.
There have been multiple cases of suicide, self-harm and even murder by innocent borrowers just to be able to repay the loan apps in various parts of India. Agarwal even went and met their families at their hometowns.
What comes as a shocker is, this is not the story of a few small-scale loan apps in dingy corners but a brand like Navi too, which proudly has MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador and claims to not be like other loan apps.
Agarwal concluded, “I am really overwhelmed with the response that we have got and people have found it so informative. Apart from that, union minister Rajeev Chandrsekhar held a meeting recently with MeitY and other fintech people. There are definitely some movements on this going around and I hope some concrete impact happens on this matter.”
P-TAL raises Rs 4.33 crore in seed funding from Titan Capital and others
The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 6:29 PM | 3 min read
P-TAL, a startup promoting and manufacturing authentic and artisanal kitchenware, cookware, and home decor products, has successfully completed its seed funding round, raising Rs 4.33 crore. The round was led by Titan Capital, with participation from a diverse group of notable investors, including Anicut Capital, Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Sandeep Aggarwal (Droom and Shopclues), Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah (Beardo and Renee Cosmetics), Bala Sarda (VAHDAM India), Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona), Ashish Tulsian (POSist), Arjun Vaidya (Dr Vaidya's and V3 Ventures) among several others.
The funding will be utilised to build a strong core team for scaling the venture and establishing P-TAL as a trusted global brand in the widely unorganized space of brass, copper, and bronze products. P-TAL has made significant progress in the market, witnessing remarkable momentum since its inception as just a college project in SRCC. The brand has played a vital role in reviving the craft of the Thatheras while also increasing the monthly income of 55 artisan families by over a whoping 1200%. P-TAL’s products have gained recognition beyond borders and have been selected for gifting by prestigious clients such as the Reserve Bank of India, Pernod Ricard, the G20 Summit 2023, and Engineers India Limited (EIL).
Co-founder and CEO of P-TAL, Aditya Agrawal, expressed excitement about the investment, saying, “We have a strong belief that it’s not just about the food we eat; how we cook and consume our food matters equally, if not more. We wish to ensure that with P-TAL, we are able to help people across the world switch back to the right choices of using traditional metals in cooking, drinking, and eating. The funding round we have raised has not just been about the capital but has also helped us get onboard key investors from the ecosystem who have built large businesses, and we are elated to have their support in our vision.”
Bipin Shah, from Titan Capital, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of P-TAL's journey. The company's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage while delivering really pure and high-quality products is truly commendable. We believe in their vision to promote traditional materials and craftsmanship in a modern world to sell Bharat made products in global markets.”
Ajay Anand, from Anicut Capital, also expressed his views stating, “We believe that there is a lot of untapped opportunity in the Indian consumer market which has themes of ancient Indian wisdom. The Kitchenware market is predominantly stainless steel and teflon oriented with limited MNC players and is highly unorganised leaving P-TAL a lot of scope to grow and establish their first mover advantage. The venture is backed by a great team which has an excellent vision around future products and services. We wish them the best for their journey to come and we look forward to working together with PTAL.”
Digital content creators discuss opportunities and challenges of social media influencers
Chaithania Prakash, Ardhra Sajan and Deepika Venkatachalam speak at ABP Network’s The Southern Rising Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 7:23 PM | 2 min read
indPopular digital content creators Chaithania Prakash, Ardhra Sajan, and Deepika Venkatachalam participated in a session titled "Social Media: Playground or Business School?" at ABP Network's The Southern Rising Summit. They gathered to share their insights on the evolving digital landscape and to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by social media influencers.
Chaithania Prakash, a digital content creator, shared her perspective, saying, "As influencers, we have a responsibility to ensure that nothing negative impacts our followers. We make sure the content we provide is of high quality to avoid any negative influence on our followers."
Ardhra Sajan, another Digital Content Creator, spoke about her journey, stating, "Initially, we didn't know what to do on social media. Our follower count gradually increased, which brought a sense of responsibility. I started promoting products, but I received negative comments. So, I became more selective in my promotions to be a trusted influencer. The number of followers doesn't matter; what's important is the value we provide and our personal growth. Negative comments about physical appearance don't bother me. What truly matters is my self-perception, which is what I want to convey to my followers."
Highlighting challenges, Deepika Venkatachalam, a digital content creator said, "Some influencers are promoting betting apps, which negatively affect people's lives, and I find this distressing. Everything is becoming digital, and people are seeking shortcuts. We have a responsibility to follow laws and use hashtags for paid collaborations to make it clear to viewers that it's a promotional partnership. I believe this is a positive initiative from the government. More than just the numbers, what matters is engagement. Building confidence and engaging with followers is more important."
The Southern Rising Summit was conceptualized and organized by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural richness, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. The summit aimed to celebrate the spirit and diversity of the southern states, united in a common mission to drive a transformative journey for India. The event featured profound discussions and insights from influential figures in South Indian states and Union Territories.
Women should be given importance in party responsibilities: Jothimani Sennimalai
Jothimani Sennimalai, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Congress), was speaking at ABP Network's 'The Southern Rising' Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:57 PM | 2 min read
In an empowering address at ABP Network's 'The Southern Rising' Summit, Jothimani Sennimalai, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Congress), placed a spotlight on the importance of prioritizing women in pivotal party roles. During the enlightening session, "Women in Politics: A Different Kind of Leader". Sennimalai's insights not only ignited inspiration but also catalyzed transformative change.
Highlighting her personal journey, Sennimalai said, “From the time I contested panchayat elections 25 years ago till now, Politics has always been considered as a male-dominated arena. It's been a continuous learning experience in the political realm. However, progressive parties are beginning to see more women in parliamentary roles.”
The challenges she faced and the triumphs she celebrated as a woman in Indian politics. She highlighted the importance of reservation for women. Adding to this she said – “For the last 70 years’ men have been going to parliament and legislatures. No one questioned them. But if only women contest the elections, they ask, what are you going to do? This is why reservation for women is necessary”.
Sennimalai further emphasized that– “To empower women in politics, there's a need for fundamental changes in the party structure. At the party level, men are present in various positions starting from the local government to the district level. If such opportunities are given opportunities especially to women through that experience they can perform better even when they come to power”.
The session left an indelible mark, not only celebrating Sennimalai's journey but also serving as a source of motivation for aspiring women leaders in politics. "In politics, women have to first fight for their gender, and then the issues follow so be brave and follow your instincts." She concluded.
'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.
Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination: Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, was speaking at ABP Network's ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:40 PM | 2 min read
“It is good to see political parties being active and speaking fearlessly, but that’s not enough. There’s something more to be done to make our democracy real,” observed the illustrious Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, as he embarked on a thought-provoking journey to underline the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi at ABP Network's "The Southern Rising" Summit.
In his compelling session, "Mahatma Forever: Why We Need Him Now," he clarified that Gandhi did not seek immortality or was not keen on being relevant.
“Gandhiji learned Tamil when he was in South Africa because many of his counterparts were of Tamil origin. It was the people from the South India who propelled Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in South Africa towards’ struggle for India’s dignity in South Africa.” Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, said speaking about the South Indian connect with Gandhi.
He outlined, “No South India in South Africa, no freedom struggle led by Gandhi in India”
Reflecting on the current issues in Indian society, he remarked, ”Untouchability may have been abolished, but has caste discrimination gone? Women are worst sufferers in caste discrimination. Do they feel safe?”
Speaking on the ongoing national and international conflicts, Gopalkrishna Gandhi remarked, “The deep suspicions between communities in our country. Internationally, the dance of destruction caused by the code of revenge and retaliation is what we are witnessing.”
As the audience leaned in, Prof. Gandhi further enriched the discussion by delving into the practical applications of Gandhian principles in the modern world. His address served as a reminder that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi continue to resonate, offering invaluable lessons for our time.
'The Southern Rising' Summit was conceptualized and instituted by ABP Network as a tribute to the exceptional growth, cultural opulence, and societal harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. It aims to celebrate the spirit and richness of southern states, united on a singular mission of driving a transformative journey for India. The summit thus witnesses profound deliberations and sharing of insights by the movers and shakers of South Indian states and Union Territories.
Bigg Boss’ new season to begin Oct 15
Hyundai, Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, Appy Fizz, Harpic, Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Glance among sponsors
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 5:54 PM | 3 min read
Colors is all set to kickstart the new edition of reality show Bigg Boss on October 15, 2023. Actor Salman Khan will host the show.
“This year, the show will capture the Dil, Dimaag aur Dum of the master of the house. Top of FormUntil now viewers have seen ‘Bigg Boss’ serving justice in the right way and treating all the contestants equally but this time he will have his set of favourites. The master of the house will align with those who play with their hearts, nurture, and mentor those who engage in strategic mind games and celebrate the courageous ones,” shared a press release.
Produced by Endemol Shine India (part of the Banijay Group), Bigg Boss is co-presented by Hyundai, co-powered by Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, and Appy Fizz, Harpic as Hygiene Partner, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Smart Lock Screen Partner Glance, and Hygiene Partner Harpic.
“Bigg Boss enhances the participants’ celebrity quotient, provides non-stop entertainment to Indians over 100 days, generates social conversations that last well beyond the run-time of the show and delivers unparalleled reach and engagement to partnering brands,” Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, commented.
He further added, “This year we will be disrupting the format of the show by having BIGG BOSS play the game with and on the contestants. This ethos of innovation will further extend to our sponsors and advertisers as the integrations and brand commitments playout across our television, digital and social media assets.”
Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I'm looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”
Commenting on the association, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bigg Boss. This collaboration with Hyundai and Bigg Boss signifies our commitment to engage with the young audience nationwide."
Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “We at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India take great pride in the splendid legacy of Bigg Boss. We are thrilled about the launch of its new season, which promises to capture emotions, chemistry, mind games, heartwarming moments, and drama. In an unprecedented move, Bigg Boss will now step into the game and team up with the contestants, who are free to choose the approach of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum."
News18 Kannada launches prime-time debate show 'Akhada'
News18 Kannada Akhada is being hosted by Hariprasada A
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
News18 Kannada has launched ‘Akhada’, a prime-time debate show dedicated to deconstructing political developments and current affairs.
The show will be hosted by Hariprasada A, a renowned journalist with 17 years of experience in the Kannada news industry.
News18 Kannada Akhada will bring together an assorted panel of opinion makers, political party spokespersons, and renowned journalists to create a platform for lively and knowledgeable debates. The show will address today's most pressing concerns, offering viewers with a complete and impartial assessment on the most demanding matters in politics and current affairs. The show is set to become the go-to source for in-depth political analysis and thought-provoking discussions in Karnataka.
The show started airing on October 5.
