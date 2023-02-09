Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2021 & 2022 to be announced on Feb 11
The awards honour exceptional humans
The Tamil word 'Nambikkai' is synonymous with 'Hope'. Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards, true to its name, are awarded to extraordinary people who have instilled hope in humanity. The relentless participation of these real heroes in various fields such as social service, education, medicine, science, law, business, etc. is honoured.
The Awards also recognizes the torchbearers of tomorrow, the Youths, by having a Top 10 youngsters category. Through Nambikkai Awards, Vikatan celebrate the achievers and take their stories to the masses, thereby inspiring and encouraging millions of Tamils all over the world.
Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards will be happening at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai on February 11, 2023. The Nambikkai Awards for the year 2021 will commence from 10 am onwards, while the Nambikkai Awards for 2022 will start from 6pm onwards.
The fruitful partnership between the Sponsors & The Vikatan Group has successfully made Nambikkai Awards roll on its 6th year! Real estate and land banking firm, Sameera Estates will be the title sponsor for Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2021-2022. Renowned brands The Chennai Silks, Sathya Agencies, GRT Jewellers and Nippon Paint will be the Powered by sponsors for the event while, Shankar IAS Academy, Lakshmi Ceraamics, Apollo Hospitals and Vellore Institute of Technology will be the Associate sponsors for the event. Geetham Veg Restaurant has joined hands as the food partner and Next Advertising Solutions will be outdoor partner for the event.
Awardees List for 2021:
Top 10 people:
Literarian Po. Velsamy, for his contribution in documenting Tamil History
Romulus Whitaker & Janaki Lenin - Ecological activists
Arokia Rajiv, Indian Athlete
Pechimuthu, Tutor for the Downtrodden
Dr. Darez Ahamed, Doctor turned IAS
Dr. Nandini Murali, founder - speakinitiative.org, that creates awareness about suicidal thoughts
Sivakumar, tea shop owner turned philanthropist
Girish Mathrubootham, Co-founder and CEO, Freshworks
K.R.Raja, Founder, Global Network for Equality, an organization that reconstruct the lives of children of crime victims
Prof. Piraba Kalvimani, Social Activist, an icon for students and voice for the scheduled communities.
Top 10 youngsters:
Vinoth Raj, Film Director, 'Koozhangal' movie (Oscar nominated)
Ranjith Kumar, Differently abled youngster who cleared UPSC in 1st attempt
Arivu, Song writer and Singer
Actor Manikandan, Jai Bhim fame
Jayakumar, for his heroic act of extinguishing fire and saving people in Chennai Kasturba hospital
Vinisha, young TEDx speaker and 13 year old who invented Solar Ironbox
Indian Cricketer Shahrukh Khan
Viyasai Thozhargal - young social workers from North Chennai
KAIFA - An organization that helps farmers and revive natural resources.
Meena Sathyamurthy - Social Worker and Corona Warrior
Awardees List for 2022:
PeumTamilar Special Award - Writer Poomani, Sahitya Akademi winner
Top 10 people
Kaavalar Uthavum Karangal 2003 Team - For their support to the family of Policemen
Dr. Narendran, for his contribution of translating medical books into Tamil
Advocate Mohan, serving the tribes and oppressed community
Ramachandran, A promising govt. school teacher who has introduced innovative methods in teaching
Senthil Kumar, a software company head who also serves the rural community
Writer Varitaiya Constantin, for his works documenting the lives of fishermen
Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Panel head of the Thoothukudi firing report commission
Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, First woman Director of CSIR
Marlima Muralitharan, social reformer who empowers Transgenders
Veronica Mary, Social Activist who uses Right to Information Act to expose injustice
Top 10 Youngsters:
Dheebin, Founder, Kumari Shoppy
Rosy Meena Paulraj, Indian Pole Vault Athlete
Thilagavathy, Social Activist who works on woman empowerment
Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh. D, Internationally reputed Chess Grandmasters
Major Dr. Krishnaveni, who serves the destitute children
Prof. Raghuraman, who trains visually challenged students.
Peri. Kabilan, Founder, Thozhuvam - an organization that empowers the cattle herders.
Srikanth, an youngster who created a forest with 7000 trees
Kambur Youngsters, who has abolished bribery in Village administration
Oor Kinaru Punaramanippu Iyakkam, a young team that restores wells in villages
Dangal TV’s 4 fiction shows go 7 days a week
Bindiya Sarkar, Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar are the shows which will be running 7 days a week
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Dangal TV, Enterr10 Television Network’s Flagship HGEC, has extended its original fiction programming from 6 to 7 days a week in core prime time band of 7 to 9pm.
“Dangal TV took this decision after most of its Prime-time shows were consistently leading in their respective time bands and extending these shows to 7 days a week would further strengthen the overall channel performance,” the network said.
Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Enterr10 Pvt Ltd, shared his thoughts on this strategic move that he has made and said “Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar are immensely loved by the audience; Bindiya Sarkar too is promising. Our intent is to offer more fiction related originals to our audiences by going 7 days a week.
“The channel’s performance is creating a buzz among the masses and loyal viewers, this reflects in the Sunday growth numbers. The channel has seen immense growth on Sunday Prime Time band with 61% increase in reach. This itself shows the love showered by the audience for the channel and its shows. The original shows ‘Bindiya Sarkar, Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar’ are the shows which will be running 7 days a week,” the network said.
Ogilvy partners with Kotex, Omnigel, Limca & Fevicol at Rural Olympics
Ogilvy India planned a host of activities with the brands at the 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 4:54 PM | 2 min read
The 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics commenced on Friday, February 3, 2023, and with it rolls out a host of activity by Ogilvy India for some of Ogilvy’s client brands such as Omnigel, Limca Sportz, Fevicol and Kotex.
With more reach and growth being the single-minded agenda for all marketers, a recent study conducted by the NCAER, rural India, highlights the opportunity of targeting 720 million consumers across 627,000 villages.
With approximately 69% of the population still residing in rural areas, this is the next big phase for growth that marketers are seeking – penetration and building affinity with rural consumers. And companies looking to target these markets need to develop appropriate products, sales, business models & most importantly marketing efforts suited to these markets.
Keeping this opportunity and need in mind, Ogilvy India rolled out rural focussed work rooted in culture. One such example has been the work done by Ogilvy India at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics 2023 in Punjab, India - possibly the biggest Rural Sports Festival of this scale in the world. Initiated in 1933, this sporting event is annually held in the winters around early February. The event takes place at the Grewal Sports Stadium in Kila Raipur village. Competitors and participants range from teenagers to elders and it attracts the attention of huge crowds of tourists and sports lovers worldwide.
“Ogilvy’s branded content and activation wing set up a small core unit at Kila Raipur in September 2022 to work with the local team and identify areas where brands could play a role.
Back in our offices across India, they took stock of brands that had purpose and rural consumers in their DNA and reached out to clients like Pidilite, Coca Cola, Cipla, and others; with ideas in direct response to the direction received from the Rural Olympics management.”
India Today Group’s MP Tak launches its own website
The site was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 6:53 PM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channel, MP Tak, has further expanded its online-presence with a newly launched website– www.mptak.in inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include – www.gujarattak.in , www.mumbaitak.in , www.uptak.in , www.rajasthantak.com ,the website for MP Tak shall also focus on the local news from across the state. The website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the website, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “MP Tak is a significant player and has been one of the most watched video news platforms in Madhya Pradesh. The idea behind the website launch is to cover the state of Madhya Pradesh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news” He further adds, “we have a strong presence in the northen region with three regional websites – UPTak.in, Rajasthan.com and now MP Tak.in”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “With the launch of www.mptak.in, Madhya Pradesh will be our fourth regional market with its own destination. On YouTube and Facebook, MP Tak has already crossed over 200M+ video views between April ‘22 and December ‘22. The launch of the own destination is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey”.
Zee presents AdClub’s M.AD Quiz
Derek O’Brien will be the Quiz Master for participants from the media, advertising and marketing industry
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
The Advertising Club's M.Ad Quiz, presented by ZEE, will be held on 3rd February, 2023 in Mumbai.
The biggest attraction of the show is Derek O’Brien who will don the role of the Quiz Master.
The participants in the M.Ad Quiz are from the world of Media, Advertising and Marketing Industry, bright individual professionals, and even students at the B-School.
Dr. Bhaskar Das, Chairperson, M.Ad Quiz Committee said, “There is a lot more to The Ad Club than organizing the most pre-eminent Awards of the country. We also conduct events like D-CODE, VICE & VERSA, and the M.Ad Quiz which are high on interactive experience and high-octane live fun. Participation in M.Ad Quiz merits skill, curiosity, and the fun of contesting. Derek O’Brien, the best in the business of conducting Quiz shows, is all set for this Friday, 3rd February, 2023 to Quiz the best brains from the field of Advertising, Media, and Marketing. Go for it, partake as teams, and also attend as an audience.”
The Hindu Group bags four awards at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022
The Hindu e-paper won gold for ‘Best ePaper’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Products and services created by The Hindu Group bagged four awards at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media South Asia Awards 2022.
TH Newsletters won silver in Best Digital Subscription Initiative. The Hindu e-paper won gold in Best ePaper-concept. In Trending and Current Affairs, The Hindu won gold in Best Use of Short Form Video.
Further, Coimbatore Unlimited- Collaborate, Co-create and Celebrate, an event initiative that hosted curated series of panel discussions on Coimbatore won silver in Best Native Advertising/Sponsored Content Campaign.
Speaking about the win, Pundi S Sriram, Chief Product Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “We are really excited to receive this recognition! We are striving every day to provide a better user experience on our sites and to engage our readers and subscribers in new and innovative ways. Our newsletters, videos and interactives are changing the way we are bringing our best journalism to a younger, mobile-first audience.”
Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital Media of The Hindu Group, said, “It feels honoured and good to do work that makes a difference and adds value to the lives of our readers, who are helping us build a sustainable business model for the news industry.”
Sriram Srinivasan, Group Digital Editor of The Hindu Group, “We always try to use newer platforms to reach our readers or attract new readers without compromising on our journalistic values. Our social media and video teams have done wonderfully well in creating short-form videos. They have adhered to what works for the format while relying on our strengths in explainers and analysis. We are very happy that this effort has been recognised.”
WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022 recognise the outstanding digital media projects delivered by South Asian news publishers. Over 100 entries were received from new publishers across South Asia for the awards. The Quint, The Hindu, Prothom Alo, and Indian Express emerged as the 2022 South Asian Digital Media Awards winners.
17th Pune Design Festival to discuss ‘Next 25’
The festival will be held in Pune on February 3 and 4
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 10:30 AM | 3 min read
The 17th edition of the Pune Design Festival (PDF), organized by the Pune chapter of Association of Designers of India (ADI), will be held at Hotel Hyatt Regency on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road on February 3 and 4, 2023.
The festival will be held from 9am to 7pm on both days. The 17th edition of PDF, which is a national-level annual convention of professionals, educators, and business houses related to the field of design, returns to be held in physical form, after it was held online for two years due to the pandemic.
“The theme for this year’s PDF is ‘Nxt 25’, where there will be discussions and deliberations on subjects related to changing paradigms of designs in terms of the use of technology, and the approach of young designers in the next 25 years. The focus of the festival is on understanding how to engage with emerging or new technologies in the field of design. The theme will bring forth discussions, debate, case studies and workshops that showcase the future forward design,” said ADI Pune Chapter President Rugwed Deshpande.
There will be three keynote sessions by Samar Singh Jodha, who is the Founder and Executive Director of Red Balloon (on Creativity versus Inner Voice), Meeta Malhotra, Editor in Chief of ‘The Hard Copy’ Magazine, (on Pune: For Design, By Design) and Bharat Bala, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Bala Products (on History of the Future).
The two-day event will also see special felicitation of some individuals and personalities who have made outstanding contributions to the field of design. Veteran design educator Kirti Trivedi will be felicitated for her contribution in design education, while Pradeep Sinha, product designer and educator, and Mala Sinha, textile designer and founder, Bodhi, will be feted for pioneering efforts in design entrepreneurship.
Other speakers for the festival include Bharat Bala, a distinguished film-maker, Nikki Gonnissen, an experienced designer at Thoknik in Amsterdam, Kenneth Segal, an expert in large-scale public transportation projects from Israel, Aniket Das of Ultraviolette Automotive and Rupali Bhave, a noted theatre professional. The topics of discussions range from ‘Drama in Design’ to Challenges in the Design Business.
Moreover, an initiative titled ‘Battle of Projects’ initiative will be held. Under the initiative, students of design submit their final year projects and best awards/recognition is given to the best 30 projects across 11 different categories.
Another initiative ‘Open House Workshops’ is also being held alongside, where those interested in design and design students, will be able to visit open studios and they can attend free workshops on subjects related to design.
Van Heusen to hold musical concert on PartyNite Metaverse
The event is being held in collaboration with Paytm Insider
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 12:44 PM | 4 min read
Van Heusen, dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has entered the metaverse as they set sail on a fantastical journey with a virtual musical concert in association with Indian pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’. The lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. has teamed up with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space for the immersive musical experience called Van Heusen MetaPlay and has put together a full length showcase of their merchandise. Viewers can RSVP on Paytm Insider and get ready to enjoy and experience the first-of-its-kind Metaverse Music concert in India.
Fans and viewers can style their avatars with the latest collections and ensembles from Van Heusen and enjoy the show with their friends on the Partynite app. The viewers would be introduced to Van Heusen's clothing line which are virtual versions of real-life ensembles under the brand’s catalogue that can be worn for the concert.
Speaking about this unique event, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer-Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “As an ever-evolving fashion brand that has always been anchored in innovation, we have not only entered this virtual space of Metaverse, but have also started creating next-gen retail experiences, with an aim of tapping into newer and more dynamic forms of engagement with our consumers. Fashion in the metaverse is poised to emulate what we already see in day-to-day life; it’s engaging to dress-up avatars and use fashion as a form of self-expression and personal status. This musical concert is just the perfect amalgamation of Fashion, Music and cutting-edge technology that we would like to share with our discerning consumers. We are also the first ever fashion brand to enter the Metaverse in India with such an immersive experience”.
Rajat Ojha, CEO, Partynite Metaverse said, “From marketplaces filling in the gaps in streaming services, to full-blown NFT bands, the metaverse is ushering a new dawn for brands in terms of consumer engagement and fashion as an industry can mine gold on the metaverse, it fits in seamlessly. With the metaverse we will be able to push the envelope further. Not just see and buy but experience and buy is the name of the game. We as a metaverse platform are here to bring in a step-change and enable brands to use technology to communicate, express themselves and create shopping opportunities for consumers in the near future.”
Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider said, “We are thrilled to present Van Heusen’s first outing in the music metaverse. Whether it's a live event or digital, we at Paytm Insider always strive to offer unique experiences for today's audience. This time too, we have left no stone unturned in curating this larger-than-life event that bridges the gap between the physical and digital space to deliver a truly shared experience like no other. Recent times have witnessed major artists conducting metaverse performances and that leads us to believe that the music metaverse offers artists a new canvas for creativity as well as a new format for fans to experience music that is immersive. We bring to the audience this metaverse-inspired show, with the conviction that imaginative live events are a taste of the future that is here right now, and we are looking forward to organizing many such events in the future. We are also happy to partner with PartyNite for this one-of-a-kind music and fashion event.”
Once the registration is made on the Paytm Insider app, the consumers will receive an email with instructions and they will have to download the PartyNite app, log in and then enter the Van Heusen Metaverse experience to customize the avatar and attend the show slated to happen on February 2nd, 2023 at 7 pm.
