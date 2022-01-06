10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 postponed in the wake of rising covid-19 cases

The Summit was slated to be held on January 10, 2022.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 6, 2022 12:40 PM
Vibrant Gujarat

The Gujarat Government  has postponed the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. This summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier slated to be held on January 10.

Russian prime minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishstin, Mozambique president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Mauritius prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Slovenian premier Janez Jansa were scheduled to  attend the summit in person.

Foreign ministers from 15 countries were also scheduled to participate the event. Moreover, governors of four nations had confirmed their participation for the inaugural ceremony to be held in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Bharti Mital, N Chandrasekharan, Ashok Hinduja and Harsh Goenka, were among the high profile guests for the event.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Narendra modi Vibrant Gujarat advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
Zee Bispoke

Zee Bispoke announces special lineup of movies & world television premieres for January
22 hours ago

Humble Politiciann Nograj

Voot Select launches Kannada original web series ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’
1 day ago

Achlendra Katiyar

Achlendra Katiyar joins media start-up ‘Nation Plus News'
2 days ago