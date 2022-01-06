10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 postponed in the wake of rising covid-19 cases

The Summit was slated to be held on January 10, 2022.

The Gujarat Government has postponed the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. This summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier slated to be held on January 10.

Russian prime minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishstin, Mozambique president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Mauritius prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Slovenian premier Janez Jansa were scheduled to attend the summit in person.

Foreign ministers from 15 countries were also scheduled to participate the event. Moreover, governors of four nations had confirmed their participation for the inaugural ceremony to be held in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Bharti Mital, N Chandrasekharan, Ashok Hinduja and Harsh Goenka, were among the high profile guests for the event.

