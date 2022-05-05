Goafest 2022: Glimpses

Take a look at some special moments captured on Day 1

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 5, 2022 5:42 PM  | 1 min read
Goafest

Goafest, the annual celebration of creativity in the Indian advertising industry, has kickstarted today, i.e on May 5. The event is back after a hiatus of two years to mark its 15th anniversary this year. The three-day event will see thousands of advertising and marketing professionals from across the country joining in the celebrations.

Goafest offers knowledge seminars, industry conclave and interesting masterclasses along with exciting award shows featuring the best of the industry’s work. The prestigious ABBY Awards organized by The Advertising Club are presented at the festival to showcase and toast the best in the business.

The new AAAI logo is set to be unveiled at the festival today. Take a look at some special moments captured throughout the day.

