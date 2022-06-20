Yes Bank launches ‘Karo har khwaish poori’ campaign

Yes Bank. has launched a digital campaign ‘Karo har khwaish poori’, which showcases the financial solutions provided by them. The campaign conveys that Yes Bank aims to complement the needs and aspirations of customers to meet their personal and business goals.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, Yes Bank said “The campaign ‘Karo har khwaish poori’ showcases financial hurdles faced by an individual in their journey towards achieving their life goals through a relatable character named ‘Gupta ji’. The character represents the sentiments of a common man who usually suppresses his dreams due to insufficient funds and knowledge about the various financial solutions he can turn towards for achieving these dreams. Through this campaign, we have attempted to educate consumers on various hassle-free loan offerings that one can avail through the Bank to easily fulfil their needs.”

Srija Barua, Director, Cinemon Pictures said “Working on the campaign was a refreshing change and challenge. It allowed us to experiment with loans as a product and go deeper into the insight for when people need loans. From the insights, we were able to create the relatable world of ‘Gupta ji’, who finds himself in funny situations because of his financial hurdles. And that is how the ‘Gupta ji’ series was born, where our idea was not just to talk about the products but to point at a mind-set that needs changing to lead a life of choices, desires, and ease. ‘Karo har khwaish poori’ beckons people to see life as a basket of choices and possibilities.”

The intention of creating this series of digital films is to reach out to diverse audiences to showcase the array of loan solutions provided by Yes Bank, such as personal loan, home loan, car loan, gold loan or loan against securities (LAS). The films are relatable and resonate with potential and existing customers who dream big, but need the means to achieve them. The campaign will be amplified across the social media channels of the company.

