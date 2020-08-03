ZEE5 to expand digital portfolio of offerings with HiPi, its homegrown video creation app

According to ZEE5, with more than 80 original shows released it has become the largest producer of digital exclusive content in India

ZEE5 has shared a detailed report on its achievements, current scenario and what we can look forward to.

According to the Inside Story, ZEE5 has registered 33% growth in domestic subscription revenues, the highest in the industry. The platform's all-India viewership share in the months February and March combined was 18.3%. As of March 2020, ZEE5 posted 63.1 million Monthly Active Users.



ZEE Studio has ranked number 3 in box office collections among Indian movie studios. On YouTube, ZMC clinched the 2nd place among the biggest Indian music channels. The company also posted 2.5% growth in consolidated revenues.



This quarter also saw the addition of Piyush Pandey and Alicia Yi to the ZEEL Board of Independent Directors.

With more than 80 original shows released, ZEE5 became the largest producer of digital exclusive content in India.

“ZEE5’s strategy of keeping its content real, relevant and resonant is at the core of its success.”

ZEE5 added 500+ hours of content including short seasons of legacy shows 8 original shows.

ZEE5 is also expanding its digital portfolio of offerings with HiPi, a homegrown short-form video creation app that will allow it to tap into the vast UGC segment, making it the one-stop destination for video content, an Entertainment SuperApp.

Among the other highlights of the report are:

- The live events category blazed the growth trail over the last two years, until COVID-19 hit; but, virtual is a possibility where physical is a limitation. ZEE LIVE is taking events to afficionados through Livestreams, Video on Demand, podcasts, and after-movie content, to become the country’s first ever Digital First LIVE IP platform. It is also sourcing some of the world’s best familyoriented content and bringing it to Indian audiences.

- Children’s content has great room for freshness, innovation and edutainment. ZEE has forayed into content for kids through ZEE5 KIDS, which will provide edutainment through 4,000+ hours of content across nine languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.