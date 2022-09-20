YouTube ends 'small experiment' that made users watch 10 unskippable ads

The platform said that the test was intended to 'build a better experience for viewers'

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 20, 2022 11:11 AM  | 1 min read
YouTube has concluded an experiment where it subjected users to watch 10 unskippable ads while watching videos. Many users took to social media to complain about the nuisance since over the past month or two, they have been noticing many ads that are longer and in unskippable formats.

Ads on the platform intended to support YouTube creators financially, but with many as 10 ads during a single break had viewers complaining about having to sit through them.

YouTube's official Twitter account has responded to one of these complaints saying that the unskippable format applies to only certain ads called "bumper ads" that are only up to 6 seconds long. Viewers can send direct feedback from YouTube via the feedback tool, it added.

A spokesperson later told 9to5Google that the test was performed with the intent to "build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks." It was a "small experiment" conducted globally where viewers were served multiple ads in an ad pod. It also added that the experiment has since been concluded.

