Yahoo Groups to shut down on December 15: Reports

Verizon has reportedly announced that it will shut down Yahoo Groups on December 15, 2020. On the day, groups.yahoo.com website will go offline, say media reports.

Verizon, which bought Yahoo in 2017, is reported to have announced the decision in message sent to Yahoo Groups users. A message has also been posted on the Yahoo Groups website.

Yahoo Groups was launched 19 years ago in 2001.

Verizon has cited "a steady decline in usage over the last several years" as the reason behind the move.