WhatsApp to get 'Communities' feature along with polls, 32-person video call functions

Mark Zuckerberg today announced that Communities on WhatsApp will start rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone over the next few months.

“Today we're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end-to-end encryption so your messages stay private.” – Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta

As shared earlier this year, WhatsApp has been building Communities, a major update to how people will be able to connect on WhatsApp in the groups that matter to them. Communities like neighborhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.

To get started, users can tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there, users will be able to start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups. Once in a community, users can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when they need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.

With Communities, WhatsApp is aiming to raise the bar for how organizations communicate with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else. The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages. WhatsApp believes people deserve a higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is also releasing three more features: the ability to create in-chat polls, 32 person video calling, and groups with up to 1024 users. Just like emoji reactions, larger file sharing, and admin delete, these features can be used in any group but will be particularly helpful for Communities.

The company has been working with over 50 organizations in 15 countries to build Communities to meet their needs and is excited that the feedback so far is that these new tools are helping groups like these better organize and achieve their goals.

