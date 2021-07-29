Twitter's affidavit in IT Rules non-compliance case irks Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has taken strong objection to Twitter's affidavit stating that it has appointed Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer as 'contingent workers'. The single bench of Justice Rekha Palli has granted final opportunity to Twitter to file a better affidavit within a week. Twitter has been asked to provide details of the appointments and why a Nodal Contact Person had not been appointed yet.

“File a better affidavit. This is not acceptable. I'm giving you a long rope but don't expect the court to do it on and on. Disclose the name of the third party contractor and explain contingent,” the court said as it granted a week's time to Twitter to file the new affidavit.



The bench observed that the affidavit shows a total non-compliance with the IT Rules, 2021. It was hearing a plea filed against Twitter for non-compliance with IT Rules 2021. "He (CCO) is categorical (in his affidavit) that he is not an employee. This itself is in the teeth of the rule. There has to be some seriousness about the rule. Some sanctity has to be given,” the court remarked.



The court also said that affidavit filed by Twitter was unacceptable and asked it to comply with the rules whole-heartedly. "I don't know what your company wants to do. If you want to do it, comply wholeheartedly." she stated.

