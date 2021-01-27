Twitter acquires newsletter publishing platform Revue

Twitter said that Revue will accelerate their work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetise their audience

Social media platform Twitter has acquired Revue, a service that makes it free and easy for anyone to start and publish editorial newsletters. Twitter is making Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and lowering the paid newsletter fee to 5%.

In an official blog, Twitter head of consumer product Kayvon Beykpour and VP of Publisher Products Mike Park said that Revue will accelerate Twitter's work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetise their audience – whether it’s through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter, or elsewhere.

Beykpour and Park noted that Twitter is uniquely positioned to help organizations and writers grow their readership faster and at a much larger scale than anywhere else. They also said that many established writers and publishers have built their brand on Twitter.

"Our goal is to make it easy for them to connect with their subscribers, while also helping readers better discover writers and their content. We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this, from allowing people to sign up for newsletters from their favorite follows on Twitter, to new settings for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. It will all work seamlessly within Twitter," the blog post reads.

Twitter is creating a durable incentive model through paid newsletters for those who are looking to generate revenue. "Bringing Revue to Twitter will supercharge this offering, helping writers grow their paid subscribers while also incentivizing them to produce engaging and relevant content that drives conversations on Twitter. You can expect audience-based monetization to be an area that we’ll continue to develop new ways to support, whether it’s helping broaden revenue streams or serving as a cornerstone of someone’s business."

Beykpour and Park said that Twiter will continue to invest in Revue as a standalone service, and its team will remain focused on improving the ways writers create their newsletters, build their audience, and get paid for their work.

"We’re also expanding their team and hiring for key roles across engineering, design, research, and data science. Over time, this team will build more discovery, reading, and conversational experiences centered around long-form content on Twitter."

