TVS Eurogrip awards social media mandate to Ampersand

Tyre brand TVS Eurogrip has awarded its social media mandate to Ampersand.

Kavitha Ganesan, General Manager - Marketing at TVS Eurogrip, commenting on the partnership said, "We are committed to building a strong consumer brand; growth in the digital and social media space is critical for us to win with our target audience. We are confident that Ampersand’s young and energetic team will bring fresh ideas to the table and help us build an impactful and distinctive social presence."

"TVS Eurogrip is a great brand and an exciting category to build on social. Not many brands in this category believe in the power of what social could do to improve the brand value or increase market share. We are confident we could raise the bar", says Sushma Raghavan, who leads the brand team at Ampersand.

