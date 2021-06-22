Tonic Worldwide partners with yellow.ai to build virtual assistants for enterprises

Tonic Worldwide has announced its partnership with yellow.ai to build AI-powered intelligent virtual assistants, across text and voice channels for enterprises. The core focus of the partnership is on automating customer engagement, commerce, and support for large brands, while providing Natural Language enabled product insights to transform their customer experience. This association comes as part of the agency's efforts towards automating solutions as an extension to digital initiatives for its brands.

The partnership will help elevate digital initiatives taken up by Tonic Worldwide for its brands, and complement as well as amplify consumer experience. yellow.ai brings the best of AI and Human Intelligence together to automate end-customer experiences for brands with chat and voice bots in 100+ languages, across 35+ channels like Web, WhatsApp, Instagram, In-App, Telephony, Contact Center and more.

Chetan Asher, Co-Founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide says, “Customer Experience is more important than ever. With technology & AI today we can offer an enhanced experience to the end user. yellow.ai is a leader in building conversational experiences and we are delighted to partner with them. Through this partnership we will be able to augment our hyper personalisation and digital transformation solutions which will help our clients unlock value.”

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, yellow.ai, said, “Delivering personalized customer experience at scale has long been at the heart of innovations for many marketing initiatives. Leveraging yellow.ai’s platform, marketers and marketing agencies can automate key consumer journeys towards attracting, engaging, acquiring, and retaining customers, across Web, In-app IVR and social channels. We are delighted to partner with Tonic Worldwide to empower brands with our AI-powered digital marketing solutions to deliver superior customer experiences.”

