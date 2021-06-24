TikTok planning on returning to India: Report

The ByteDance-owned company wrote to the IT ministry, stating that it was compliant with the new intermediary guidelines even before it was enforced in India

Emboldened by US President's Joe Biden's decision to repeal Donald Trump-led ban on TikTok in the United States and India's new IT rules, the ByteDance-owned short video platform is mulling the possibility of returning to India, said a news report. In June 2020, the Indian government had placed a ban on all Chinese apps in the wake of the border clashes at Galwan.

People privy to the matter told a news portal about the company writing to the IT ministry, earlier this month, saying that it was compliant with the new IT rules, despite not being functional in India. They said that they were compliant even before the guidelines were enforced and also had a grievance officer appointed. The company is now hoping for a positive response from the government, said the report.

TikTok, which is still operational in other Southeast Asian markets, are reportedly planning a comeback strategy for India.

Sources told the news portal that businesses should run aside of geopolitics, hinting at the tensions between India and China at the height of the border clashes. They also pointed out that trade between the two countries have improved.

The fact that its investors like General Atlantic, Sequioa Capital, KKR & Co. and Soft Bank Group have data storage facilities in Singapore and the US, TikTok reiterates that it should be called a global company. Given its compliance records in stricter markets like Europe, the ByteDance-owned company is hopeful of a comeback here.

