Take a chill pill! Brands join Twitter banter to calm down Zomato’s IPO jitters

Biggest competitor and ‘friend’ Swiggy marked the special occasion by asking users to order something sweet on the ‘big day for startups’

e4m by Mansi Sharma
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 9:05 AM
zomato

The first in a series of consumer-centric internet companies and startups in the country to go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), Zomato caught immense attention from the investors and netizens on Wednesday. The IPO remained a hot topic of discussion across forums, and gained much traction even before going public. But it also left the brand a little jittery with nervousness, which it communicated on Twitter in a very cheeky manner, using the very popular dialogue by Paresh Rawal from movie ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, which has been a favourite of the meme world as well.

It tweeted: 

