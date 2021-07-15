Take a chill pill! Brands join Twitter banter to calm down Zomato’s IPO jitters

Biggest competitor and ‘friend’ Swiggy marked the special occasion by asking users to order something sweet on the ‘big day for startups’

The first in a series of consumer-centric internet companies and startups in the country to go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), Zomato caught immense attention from the investors and netizens on Wednesday. The IPO remained a hot topic of discussion across forums, and gained much traction even before going public. But it also left the brand a little jittery with nervousness, which it communicated on Twitter in a very cheeky manner, using the very popular dialogue by Paresh Rawal from movie ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, which has been a favourite of the meme world as well.

It tweeted:

mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

The tweet was soon flooded with reactions from netizens and a number of brands also jumped the wagon to share messages of hope, positivity, and motivation to the company.

Sending you some * Dahi & Sugar * — Treebo Hotels (@TreeboHotels) July 14, 2021

Don't worry @zomatoin, if heart ki dhak dhak is under 85 bpm then all is well! #KeepAWatch on it with the #GOQiiSmartVital and all the best! — GOQii (@GOQii) July 14, 2021

Dahi Cheeni khaake jaana, haan! — Betterhalf.ai (@betterhalfai) July 14, 2021

Later in the day, founder Deepinder Goyal also took to Twitter to share his feelings about the IPO and the initial response it got.

Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating ?? — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

Feeling better after the breakfast and all the love. Topping up the breakfast with chai from @Chaayos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U9025BexVC — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

Biggest competitor and ‘friend’ Swiggy also used the moment to reach out to its users in a very innovative way by using a sweet notification to celebrate the special occasion.

A few other brands used the moment to market their own services and products.

The first day of bidding witnessed an overwhelming response from the investors as the IPO got subscribed 1.05 times. As per the data on the exchange, the offer has received bids for 75.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares. The retail investors subscribed 2.69 times against their portion, while non-institutional investors put in bids for 13%. The portion set aside for employees was subscribed 18% and that of qualified institutional buyers at 98%.

