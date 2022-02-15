Snap to introduce mid-roll ads in Snap Star Stories

Camera company Snap Inc. is planning to introduce mid-roll advertisements in Snap Star Stories. The revenue-share program is in very early beta testing now with a small set of US creators.



"Over the past year, Snap has rolled out a number of new tools and programs - from the millions of dollars per month they make available to anyone who creates the top Spotlight Snaps, to Spotlight Challenges, Gifting, the Creator Marketplace, syndicated Shows on Discover and more," the company said in a post.



"Snap is committed to meaningfully rewarding the community for its creativity. In the coming months Snap will be rolling out a new opportunity to support creators: mid-roll advertisements in Snap Star Stories," it added.



In beta testing now with an early set of US Snap Stars, Snap Stars will receive a share of the revenue earned from ads within their public Story. Revenue share is based on its payment formula, which may include a number of factors such as posting frequency and audience engagement.



Snap believes placing ads within a Snap Star’s public Story will allow an easier path to financial success. For advertisers, this represents a new opportunity to reach our community with a new, high-value placement, it added.



Snap’s goal is for mid-roll ads within Snap Star Stories to create a flywheel effect - rewarding eligible Snap Stars for their contributions, creating even more engaging content Snapchatters can enjoy, and offer a new opportunity for advertisers to reach our Gen Z and Millennial community.



Eligible Snap Stars of all sizes can have an opportunity to monetize their Stories through meaningful, engaging content, and will be incentivized by the quality of content created.



Snapchat has 319 million daily active users. It reaches more than 75% of 13 to 34 year-olds in the United States, Canada, France, the UK, Australia, and the Netherlands. The Snapchat Generation holds over $4.4 trillion in spending power globally and $1.9 trillion in North America.



Last year, more than 12,000 creators were collectively paid over $250 million through the Spotlight and creator programs. Over 25 Spotlight creators are also syndicating their show on Discover, with more to launch in the coming months.



In Q4, Snap prioritized helping Creators reach new audiences, and we saw the number of Spotlight viewers subscribing to creators more than double versus the prior quarter.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)