Snap rolls out entertainment platform for user-generated content, Spotlight

Snap Inc. today announced Spotlight, its new entertainment platform for user-generated content within Snapchat that saw over 100M users in January, is now live in India. Spotlight surfaces the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favorites.

Snapchatters are some of the most expressive and creative mobile storytellers in the world and Spotlight gives them an opportunity to share their creations broadly. With over 5 billion Snaps created each day, Spotlight empowers the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a large audience in a new way.

Spotlight was designed to entertain the Snapchat community while living up to Snap’s values, with their wellbeing as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn’t allow for public comments. Snaps submitted to Spotlight must respect Snap's content guidelines to receive distribution.

Snap’s $1m a day program will also be available in India, celebrating and rewarding the creativity of local Indian Snapchatters and offering a chance for creators to earn a share of a $1M USD daily fund. Snapchatters must be 16 or older, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to earn. Check out details in our Terms.

Spotlight is now available in India, Mexico, and Brazil, having launched in 11 countries previously (US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France).

