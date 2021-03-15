OTT platform Biiggbang Amusement has announced their management team. Here are the details

Rinku Biswas, Brand and Marketing Head

With an exceptional career timeline spanning over 14 years in the media and entertainment industry, Rinku Biswas was at the forefront as the Launch Marketing Leader for the OTT platform,

Amazon Prime Video and has also been the Brand Head for &pictures. She also has a diverse experience in consulting working with number of up-and-coming start-up companies, across Food Tech, Broadcasts, International IPTV platforms, among other Technology firms. At Biiggbang Amusement, Rinku will headline the brand and marketing solutions.

Sharda Ratnam, Brand Acquisitions, Partnerships & Sales Revenue Head

An accomplished Marketing & Brand Management Professional with over 20 years of diverse experience in advertising, broadcast, retail & branded content/ Entertainment Marketing, Sharda has worked with prominent companies such as Contract Advertising, Leo Burnett, O&M, Nimbus Television & In-House Productions and UTV Interactive. In her previous profile, she managed her own independent agency for over 10 years in the brand entertainment domain with a portfolio of deals with Bollywood’s several leading studios. Sharda will take charge of brand partnerships and sales revenue solutions at Biiggbang Amusement.

Shuvendu Basu, Chief Human Resource Officer

Shuvendu comes with over 23 years of experience in people management driven by an innovative mindset. He has an experience working with the leading Indian MNC giants Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Lafarge and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation. Having worked as member of Senior Leadership teams and being instrumental in developing big teams across in India and the Gulf region, Shuvendu brings an extraordinary sense of management and people culture. He will be taking care of human resource development and will establish management systems and processes towards sustainable organization growth at Biiggbang Amusement.

Raaj Rahhi, International Acquisitions & Relations Head

With over 2 decades of experience in the film, TV, media, and entertainment industry, Raaj is an innovative Producer, Director, and Distribution consultant. He has worked with Sony Pictures, Time Warner-Pictures House, HBO, Fox Searchlight, Universal, Magnolia Pictures, Multivision Plus, Jackie Chan Production House, Zee Television Network, World Cinema Partners USA, among others. Raaj will headline Biiggbang Amusement’s international content acquisitions and relationships.

“We saw a gap in the industry and came up with Biiggbang Amusement as the filler. I wanted to put together a very passionate team to bring Biiggbang Amusement to existence. With Shuvendu Basu as our Chief Human Resource Officer, Rinku Biswas as our Brand and Marketing Head, Shari Ratnam as our Brand Partnership & Sales Revenue Head, Raaj Rahhi as our International Acquisitions & Relations Head and I am certain that this venture is under great leadership. We as a team at core believe that quality content for time sensitive people is a mindful step that we’re taking.” said Sudip Mukerjee, CEO & co-Founder, Biiggbang Amusement.

