No info on who created Arogya Setu app: Ministry of Electronics & Information, NIC

According to an RTI filed by one Saurav Das, neither NIC nor the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has any information about the app

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), the department that creates government websites, has said that it has no information about who created the Arogya Setu app. According to media reports, the Chief Information Commission (CIC) has taken up the issue with the NIC. It has also issued show-cause notices to chief public information officers, asking them to respond to the RTI seeking answers about the app. The CIC has also warned them against providing evasive replies.

The RTI has been filed by one Saurav Das. He has claimed to have sought information about the creators of the Arogya Setu app which collects details about its users from NIC, National E-Goverance Division and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. But the NIC and the ministry claimed to have no information about the app creators.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated the use of the app in public places like cinema halls, restaurants and metro stations. Information Commissioner Vanaja N Sarna has also directed the CPIO and NIC to explain in writing how the website for Arogya Setu was created with the domain name gov.in if they dont have the details about the app.

The CIC also said that presently no one has knowledge whether the personal data collected through the app were being misused or not.