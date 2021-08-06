Netflix won't pass on equalisation levy to Indian users this year

Hence, the platform's tariff rates are likely to stay the same

The tariff for Netflix is likely to stay unchanged as the platform won't pass on equalisation levy to the consumers this year, say media reports.

Last year, the government imposed a 2% tax in the FY21 budget on goods sales or service delivery through a non-resident ecomm operator. The idea was to provide a level-playing field between Indian businesses and foreign ecomm companies who do business in India but do not pay the income tax here.

Google's stance of passing the levy to the consumers could pose trouble for the other big tech companies who may be asked to follow in the former's footsteps, say news reports.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)