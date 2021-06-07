MGID launches Contextual Intelligence solution

MGID announced today the official release of its Contextual Intelligence solution. The product allows advertisers to effectively deliver ads across MGID’s portfolio of thousands of publishers in the most relevant and appropriate environment, with no third-party cookies required.

With a slew of new data regulations and the recent moves by browsers to throttle third-party cookies, targeted ad delivery has become a critical issue for marketers. At the same time, the loss of cookie-based targeting without viable alternatives can harm publishers' CPMs and ad revenues.

To help online publishers sustain their advertising revenue while keeping targeting capabilities for advertisers, MGID has developed its Contextual Intelligence solution.

Contextual Intelligence by MGID uses proprietary AI algorithms to extract meaningful content of an article, and evaluate its context and sentiment. The content is identified and labelled based on the IAB Tech Lab Content Taxonomy 2.2. MGID can also create custom contextual definitions based on the specific needs of each advertiser. To achieve accurate classification, MGID pre-trained its Natural Language Processing (NLP) machine learning algorithms on a large set of articles. A separate algorithm measures the sentiment of each article. The resulting categorization of the article context is used for selecting the most relevant ads for users.

Advertisers can leverage MGID’s solution for brand safety, contextual, and sentiment targeting to precisely align their ads with relevant content and drive better ROI. Publishers will be able to retain the value of their ad inventory while providing a better user experience.

"The best way to keep a product relevant is to keep upgrading it. That is what we have done in the past and our latest offering is how we plan to meet the challenges of a cookie-less future. MGID’s solution analyzes context and sentiment to create contextual targeting segments in real-time, which are then matched to advertiser requirements." - said MGID’s Vice President of Product, Oleksii Borysov.

Pankaj Sharma, Country Head – MGID India said "Even though third-party cookies are being phased out, the demands and requirements of advertisers have not changed. They still need to reach out to their targeted audience with their marketing message and at the same time ensure brand safety and ad relevance. This new solution from MGID is our response to how we will mitigate the current changes and at the same time ensure that advertiser needs are met."

