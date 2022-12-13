Meta downs shutters on Connectivity arm after almost a decade
The division will now be split across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams
Tech giant Meta brought down the shutters on its Connectivity division after nearly a decade of its inception, say reports. The company said that the division will now be split across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams.
Reports say that it's unclear when the division was shut down, but its absence has become conspicuous in the light of the mass layoffs in the company.
The Connectivity arm of Meta was launched in 2013 with the aim of onboarding more users online so that they can use the company's social network.
Zee Media appoints Roshan Tamang as Chief Content Officer, Digital Publishing Business
In his role he will be responsible for managing all digital properties from growth perspective for IDPL business
By Ruhail Amin | Dec 12, 2022 7:39 PM | 1 min read
Zee media has appointed Roshan Tamang as Chief Content Officer, Digital Publishing Business. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
In his role he will be responsible for managing all digital properties from growth perspective for IDPL business, while bringing in new initiatives, content strategies, projects and streamline various digital platforms.
Tamang brings with him more than two decades of experience in managing digital business for various media houses. He has led initiatives in content and social media strategies, product development , digital videos, monetization and analytics. In his past stint, he was associated with Jagran New Media, India Ahead, Otus Media, Network18, Times Internet and The Indian Express.
In his last portfolio Tamang has worked as Chief Innovation Officer and managed strategies related to digital platforms.
'Rewarding investment in the newsroom is the fair way to go'
At the e4m-DNPA conference, Paul Deegan, President, and CEO of News Media Canada spoke about the importance of publishers coming together for better leverage over Big Tech
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 2:24 PM | 4 min read
Following the leaders sharing insights on building an ideal relationship between tech platforms and news publishers in rebuilding the business of Journalism, Paul Deegan, President, and Chief Executive Officer of News Media Canada represented the voice of print and digital media in Canada.
He mentioned that there are many small and large publications currently active in Canada and some of them are literally very small enterprises that are producing newspapers that serves a community of 1200. Now they are moving from very large to very small. In scenarios like such, Independent press and trusted journalism become vital to democracy. He added that there needs to be an understanding that being a publisher comes with a level of responsibility to readers, and that reporting is honest, it's accurate, it's fair and it's balanced.
He said: “The business model has been disrupted. To give a sense of Canada on sort of revenue decline, for newspapers, revenue probably peaked a decade or so ago at about $5 billion today. And in that same time, the revenues for Google and Meta in Canada would have gone from, a billion dollars or so ten years ago to roughly $10 billion today. We've obviously seen it in India as well, but the revenue has not rebounded from the pre-pandemic level. So that's been a real problem, especially for a lot of our print titles. I think competition authorities around the world are coming to terms with the dominance of Google and Meta in the ad market, but not enough has been done to address it.”
Deegan said that the power imbalance between the platforms and the publishers is huge. "The combined market cap of Google and Meta has been going down, in particular on the Meta side, but it's about three-quarters of Canada's annual GDP.”
He further mentioned how Google and Meta started doing content licensing agreements with publishers and they are picking winners and losers, which has created a situation of haves and have nots among publishers.
"And they are at a point now where they have got a lot of publishers that are left out in the cold, and that's obviously not healthy for the media ecosystem overall. What the legislation does is it allows us to negotiate collectively. And currently, their competition laws would bar them from forming a collective," he pointed out.
Deegan also emphasised that the power imbalance notwithstanding, publishers will be in a better bargaining position if they stand together: "It also includes an enforcement mechanism of final offer arbitration, ensuring that all parties put their best offer forward and then the arbitrator picks one or the other. And it's that hammer of arbitration that really incenses both sides to reach a fair settlement on their own.”
To make sure everyone is benefitted equally, the National Ethnic Press and Media Council is built to satisfy everyone’s needs and be fair to everyone. He said, “Each publisher will submit to a law firm or an accounting firm on sort of a black box basis. Their investment in the newsroom, salary and wages will take that. Whatever we can negotiate from Google and Meta will then basically divide that up on a pro rata basis. We're rewarding investment in the newsroom and we think that's really the fair way to go. This is very good legislation, which can also be made better. And there's this process that I referred to in terms of the Heritage Committee in the House of Commons. They're going through that right now. We've proposed a number of amendments to the bill. The legislation right now really only applies to those publishers that have two or more arms length employees.” In the closing remark, Paul said “The immediate urgency of maintaining the standards of journalism has become important.”
Artium Academy entrusts Verve Media with SEO mandate
The agency will create keyword strategies to cement the academy's place as the most trusted and expert-led online music-learning platform
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 12:42 PM | 2 min read
Verve Media, a Mumbai based integrated digital marketing agency, won the SEO mandate for Artium Academy. As per the mandate, Verve Media will focus on enhancing the brand's visibility with result-driven SEO solutions that will help increase Artium Academy's organic reach while developing a distinctive identity that helps accelerate the company's growth. They will create innovative strategies using the right keywords and backlinks to position Artium Academy as the most trusted and expert-led online music learning platform.
In response to this momentous onboarding, Saad Merchant, Co-Founder at Verve Media, said “Artium Academy’s innovative music education platform is here to revolutionise the music education industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Artium to improve its brand visibility and organic reach through our SEO strategies.”.
Speaking on the collaboration, Vivek Raicha, Co-founder of Artium Academy, commented: “Artium Academy is here to expand the art of music learning. We are excited to partner with Verve Media to improve our brand visibility on organic search results. With this association we are positive on getting significant results through Search Engine Optimisation.”
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
‘The ultimate goal is to generate revenue or subsidies for news outlets’
Dr Courtney C. Radsch from UCLA Institute of Technology, Law & Policy spoke at e4m-DNPA Dialogue about the types of approaches & issues that policymakers must consider to improve media sustainability
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 12:20 PM | 2 min read
The second edition of the e4m-DNPA Dialogue was conducted on the topic ‘Decoding the Public-Platform Relationship.’ Dr Courtney C. Radsch, a PHD fellow at UCLA Institute of Technology, Law and Policy and the US representative of Article 19, spoke about the different types of approaches and issues that policymakers should be considering to improve media viability and sustainability.
Radsch has recently authored a report called ‘Big Tech pay for the news they use’. She also did a global review of all of the legislation and regulation being proposed in the media or even discussed around the world. “The ultimate goal is to generate revenue or subsidies for news outlets,” she said.
Radsch proposed some key considerations for policymakers:
- How to establish evidence of a link between traffic/revenue
- Self-regulatory structures versus government distribution
- Broader infrastructure that exists in the digital economy.
As per Radsch, there are five areas for policymakers to consider - Taxation, Competition Policy, Intellectual Property, Subsidies and Transparency.
“With respect to the AdTech Ecosystem, the Meta-Google duopoly is controlling the digital advertising market and infrastructure, and garnering a significant portion of advertising revenue. There is a labyrinth of management and exchanges that are involved in the AdTech ecosystem which means the publishers get a reduced portion of the money from advertisers. There is a lack of data and traceability to even know where a lot of money is going. One study found that the UK regulator estimated that more than 35% of advertising value went into media rather than publishers,” she said.
Radsch said that one of the approaches can be levelling the playing field i.e increasing news media bargaining power. There is another approach which is aimed at reducing information asymmetry or dominance in particular aspects of the marketplace. These can focus on algorithmic transparency and increasing transparency into the digital advertising market. She discussed the US approaches which are JCPA and the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. These acts tell the policymakers to look into the regional requirements of news agencies.
Courtney further spoke the transparency in addressing information asymmetries. It means improving accountability and reducing revenue seepage. Greater transparency leads to greater help from different communities.
‘Big Tech firms need to support equal distribution of funds for journalism’
Taylor Owen, Beaverbrook Chair of Media, Ethics and Communication, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University, was speaking at the second edition of e4m-DNPA virtual roundtable
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:23 AM | 3 min read
The second edition of e4m-DNPA Dialogues brought together global leaders to discuss the platform-publisher relationship at a time when digital media is growing at a rapid pace. Taylor Owen, Beaverbrook Chair of Media, Ethics and Communication, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University, highlighted the various ecosystems of journalism in different countries and discussed the need for better communication between digital news publishers and major tech companies.
Owen was speaking at the second virtual round table organised by Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) held on Friday where he spoke about the various aspects of platform-publisher relationship, the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and more.
Owen highlighted how India's policymakers and other stakeholders could learn from Canada's upcoming news media bargaining code. “Big Tech companies need to support broad, equally distributed journalism funds, or they can abide by these legislative efforts that are forcing them into more accountable deals with a broader range of publishers,” Owen said.
Owen spoke about the digital media landscape in Canada and how it was different from the Australian model. “Every journalism ecosystem has similarities and differences and a couple of things are important to know how the Canadian media ecosystem has reacted to the tabling of the Canadian Bill, ‘Online News Act’,” he said. Owens also spoke about the liberal government’s attempt to rectify the negotiation imbalance between platforms and publishers.
In his address, Owen said Google and Facebook have been aggressively opposing the Canadian Bill in the backdrop of similar legislations being introduced worldwide, like in South Africa, Germany, the UK and Brazil, which would gain momentum if the Canadian Bill passes. “Google has used a strategy that sought to divide publishers in response to the (Canadian) Bill, engaging in supporting some independent network of publishers. So, there’s an acrimonious debate between some publishers, which is unfortunate,” Owen said.
Owen lauded Canada’s Bill and said that one of the big improvements in this is that it will be overseen by a broadcast regulator (telecom commission) rather than through the lens of a competition bureau.
Concluding his address, Owen said there needs to be a mechanism for money transfers from these large platforms to publishers. He also mentioned that this process needs be accountable and democratic. “Our attention should focus on ensuring that these bills have accountability, transparency, and some degree of democratic legitimacy built into them so that the public has some sense of where the money is flowing, how it is flowing and under what conditions,” he added.
The speakers at the conference addressed Big Tech's antitrust practices and how news publishers could safeguard themselves. They also discussed issues involved in creating an ideal relationship between news publishers and Big Tech platforms in rebuilding the business of journalism.
Twitter Blue to launch today, subscribers to get 'Edit Tweet' feature
Subscribers can also avail themselves of 1080p video uploads, reader mode and blue checkmark features
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:05 AM | 2 min read
The much-awaited Twitter Blue service is set to launch today, on Monday. The San Fransisco-based tech giant made the announcement through a tweet on Sunday, December 11.
Web subscribers to the service can avail themselves of a slew of exclusive features at $8. However, the same service is priced at $11 for iOS users to circumvent the App Store's 30% tax on payments and the risk of a ban.
Subscribers will now get 'Edit Tweet' option, 1080p video uploads, reader mode and a blue checkmark after the account gets verified.
"Official" label for businesses will be replaced with a gold checkmark, and government and multilateral accounts with a grey checkmark.
While users will also get to change their handle, display name or profile photo, they may temporarily lose their blue checkmarks until their account is reviewed again.
we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark ? pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50— Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022
Apart from these features, Twitter has also announced a few others that are in the pipeline. Soon, tweets from verified users will be prioritised over others in order to fight "scams and spam," says the company. Subscribers will also be subjected to 50% fewer ads than non-verified users. They can also post longer videos in 1080p.
Early birds will also get access to select new features with Twitter Blue Labs.
Twitter: Advertisers to get new controls over ad placements
As per reports, Twitter representative is likely to rope in content moderators
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it will soon bring new controls to allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with certain keywords, news agencies have reported.
This is being seen as an attempt to lure advertisers back to the social media platform that has seen various companies exit since the takeover by Elon Musk.
According to reports, a Twitter representative has said that the platform may bring in content moderators.
In an earlier report, we had written about how celebrities have departed from the platform, as have advertisers, who contribute to the vast majority of earnings to Musk’s $44 billion purchase. Several major companies have also paused their ad spends.
