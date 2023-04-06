MeitY announces new gaming rules; real-money gaming to come under SROs
This means the buck is passed on to industry bodies to delve into the intricacies of what games are kosher and which are not
After an initial drafting of amendments in January of this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today notified the final changes to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 in relation to online gaming.
The new regulations were developed after discussions held in recent months between the ministry and a diverse range of stakeholders, including gaming companies, esports industry groups, players, and legal authorities.
Among the main changes are that games involving real-money gaming will come under the ambit of three Self Regulating Organizations, though the number of these SROs could be revised at a later date. This means the buck is passed on to industry bodies to delve into the intricacies of what games are kosher and which are not.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said, “These rules don't deal with all the sophistication into what is game of chance or game of skill. You don't need to go to SRO if you are only a gaming company. SRO will determine what comprises user harm and what constitutes addiction.”
This follows several legal tussles between authorities and companies that promoted “games of chance” versus “games of skill”, with the former being equated with gambling and all its attendant vicissitudes while the latter have increasingly been come to be viewed as legitimate pursuits, and include esports and other gaming categories, many of which are now being added as medal sports to the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and other international sporting competitions.
Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said, “As the oldest, largest, and most diverse industry association for online gaming in the country, we are grateful to MeitY for notifying the amendments to regulate online gaming under the Indian Information Technology Act, and acknowledging the long-standing demand of the gamers and the online gaming industry.”
“We are especially grateful that the Government recognised the industry demands and provided light touch, but comprehensive regulations, which will support innovation, boost Create in India and Brand India, and propel India’s ‘Techade’,” he added.
Industry leaders says these rules will go a long way in promoting consumer interest while helping the industry grow responsibly and transparently and will also help in curbing the menace of anti-national and illegal offshore gambling sites, which have been proliferating in the last few years.
“We look forward to assisting the industry transition to the self-regulatory model envisioned under the rules and use learnings from the years of work that has been undertaken at the All India Skill Games Council (AIGSC), the oldest and largest voluntary self-regulatory body for online gaming,” said Landers.
According to a report, the Indian domestic market for online gaming is estimated to grow to more than 1500 Cr INR in 2023 representing a CAGR of nearly 22 percent.
Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) , said the notification of MeitY rules marks a pivotal moment for the online gaming industry in India, as they are expected to put an end to the ambiguities that the industry was grappling with and lay the foundation for sustainable and responsible growth of the industry.
“India’s online gaming industry has already attracted $2.5B in FDI and we are hopeful that this will propel the industry to great heights and encourage innovation. We look forward to engaging with MeitY to seek requisite clarifications as our members initiate the compliance process,” said Bhattacharjya.
Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7, says that with consumer protection and responsible gaming at the forefront, the regulatory framework will aid in arresting the proliferation of offshore and illegal gambling and betting platforms in India, which operate with little regard for consumer interest.
“Many of the rules that will come into effect with this amendment including age verification, responsible gaming practices etc are already being followed by us as part of the code of conduct of E-Gaming Federation (EGF) of which we are members,” said Thampy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Generative AI: Advertisers and agencies’ delight
e4m TechTalk series: In the second part of our companion piece on AI, industry experts evaluate the pros
By Shantanu David | Apr 6, 2023 8:14 AM | 5 min read
While we have trailed through all the potential pitfalls that the road down to Generative AI might lead brands (Generative AI: A powerful tool with pitfalls?), in this companion piece, we look at all the benefits the technology provides.
And starting off playing devil’s advocate, while in the other piece we mentioned that Elon Musk and other technocrats (including Apple’s Steve Wozniak) had called for a pause in the further development of ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies, it is also true that this open letter was written by businessmen whose companies were behind the curve already surmounted by Microsoft and Open AI, and even Google’s Bard for that matter. So a pause would be welcome and give their tech companies a chance to catch up.
That’s because AI is here to stay, and everyone knows it. According to Statista, “the global AI market, valued at 142.3 billion U.S. dollars as of 2023, continues to grow driven by the influx of investments it receives. This is a rapidly growing market, looking to expand from billions to trillions of U.S. dollars in market size in the coming years.”
Dia Kirplani, Head of Strategy at Blink Digital, observes that while AI itself is not an entirely new space, its current form as a Large Language Model (LLM) has democratized it. “Think of it as a mental gym full of never-before-seen equipment. To use it effectively, you need first to know what gains you want to see, and then know what combination of machines you need to use, and most importantly, how to use them so you don't injure yourself.”
“Strong agencies bring certain skills to the table that are their responsibility, key among these is being the consumer's voice and understanding and leveraging cultural nuances. AI, such as Chat-GPT, is now simply another tool in our box. Like all tools, the power lies in knowing how to use them best. You have to be a bit of a bot-whisperer,” she quips.
Samir Asher, Co-founder and COO of Tonic Worldwide, agrees that agencies must take the initiative in educating and assisting brands in learning about the possible applications and restrictions of AI in marketing. Working with partners who can walk them through the process and help them avoid costly mistakes is crucial for the brands.
“Data privacy and algorithmic accountability will come under more examination as AI becomes more widespread. The use of AI by brands must be open, moral, and in line with the interests of their consumers if they are to successfully navigate these difficulties. There are countless opportunities for using AI provided that brands approach this technology with caution and thoughtful consideration,” he says.
Kirplani says that to ensure her company remains ahead of the curve “our teams at Blink Digital are trained and have developed proficiency in AI Prompt Engineering and keep abreast with the latest developments in the space. So it's not a question of stopping brands from rushing in. It's more of ensuring we play our roles as experts in the use of the necessary tools, such as AI, so we can better assist our brand partners.”
“Honestly, agencies are not really stopping brands from rushing in this time. This differs from the NFT wave because the technology is not just widespread, but has already found several applications as well. From popular apps like Microsoft Teams integrating it on its platform, to a website like Shutterstock using it to better reference image search, AI isn’t really the future anymore; it is here and now,” says Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, Kinnect.
He says the role of agencies would definitely be to guide and enable brands to use AI intelligently and responsibly. That is, after the initial wave of use cases have died down to a degree.
Shrikant Bhalerao, co-founder, Seracle, agrees that the first step agencies can take to prevent brands from rushing in is to educate them about the technology and its capabilities. “Brands need to understand that AI is not a magic solution that can solve all their problems, but rather a tool that needs to be used strategically and ethically. This education should be tailored to the specific needs and goals of each brand, to ensure they fully understand the benefits and limitations of AI.”
“Agencies can also provide guidance on how to approach AI implementation, by helping brands develop a clear AI strategy that aligns with their overall business objectives. This should include identifying specific use cases where AI can provide the most value, as well as setting realistic expectations for what can be achieved in an ethical and responsible manner,” says Bhalerao.
Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash sees enormous potential in the role that AI will play in the A&M sector in the near future, from content development to developing laser-precision targeting for campaigns. “Users today rely heavily on the internet to make purchasing decisions, providing advertisers the considerable capacity to impact consumers’ decisions. Given its capacity to streamline responses and provide consumers with useful content and services, it will inevitably be present in all digital spheres.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amazon India and MIB join hands to boost India’s creative economy
Amazon and MIB will collaborate to promote creative talent, commence capacity building measures and showcase Made in India creative content, globally
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 6:17 PM | 4 min read
Amazon India today announced that it has signed a Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, with an objective of growing India’s creative economy. As part of this collaboration, Amazon and MIB will help build pathways to promote creative talent in India, create capacity across eminent film and TV institutes, and globally showcase Made in India creative content. The LoE was signed at The National Media Centre, New Delhi in presence of Hon’ble Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President Public Policy at Amazon India and Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Prime Video.
As part of the LoE, Prime Video and miniTV will both work towards providing internships, and scholarships to students at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTII). This will enable students to gain real work exposure, and become industry-ready. Additionally, to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations, iconic content from NFDC, Doordarshan, and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be showcased on Prime Video and miniTV, reaching a vast majority of Indians, furthering its cultural influence and expanding its soft-power. Furthermore, skill-based masterclasses will be organized for the students of various film and TV institutes and 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow – an annual talent enrichment program under the umbrella of IFFI where 75 young, talented artists, shortlisted by MIB will be selected and coached. As part of the collaboration, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and IMDb will work together to help enable discoverability of India’s creative talent by listing their profiles and skill sets on the ranking’s platform.
Amazon.in will also curate a special storefront feature to promote books and journals across genre reflecting India’s proud heritage from MIB’s Publication Division. The Alexa All India Radio skill published by Prasar Bharti will help disseminate news bulletins, and educational content. The collaboration will also help in broadening the reach of Prasar Bharati’s, rich and diverse music via Amazon Music and Alexa.
Speaking about the partnership with Amazon, Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, said, "The partnership with Amazon India is unique on a number of counts and the Letter of Engagement spans across various aspects of the creative industry. The partnership would help to strengthen industry-academia linkages through provisions for scholarships, internships, masterclasses, and other opportunities for students at Film and Television Institute of India and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute of India, and help to reduce the period of struggle for the talented artists coming out of prestigious film institutes of India."
“As the Indian economy expands at a fast-clip, Amazon is uniquely placed to contribute to the nation’s growth journey on multiple fronts including e-commerce, logistics, digital skilling, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence and in building the creative economy. Over the years, we have been working with the Indian government to create a meaningful impact at scale through our various collaborations and initiatives,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President Public Policy at Amazon India. “As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this milestone Letter of Engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, strengthens our commitment to globally promote and showcase India’s creative talent and stories through our multiple services such as Prime Video, miniTV, Amazon Music, Alexa, IMDb, and our marketplace business,” added Chetan.
“At Prime Video, we have always looked at ourselves as the enablers of the creative ecosystem. As an entertainment hub, there is room for every story to be told, which are only enriched if more passionate storytellers find the training, platform and resources required to bring their best work forward,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Prime Video. “Our rich cultural diversity offers immense potential, to drive a thriving creative economy and further India’s soft- power, internationally. Our holistic collaboration with MIB, looks at every life stage and every-corner of integration to stimulate the growth of the industry, and we are very optimistic of the pathways that it will create,” added Gaurav.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is also Prime Bae for Prime Video, said, “As Prime Bae, I am thrilled to witness this landmark collaboration between MIB and Amazon, Before Anyone Else. For any artist, the ultimate dream is to be recognized for our work. Thanks to streaming services like Prime Video, today, even people in the remotest corners of the world are dancing to our music and repeating our dialogues. A collaboration of this nature helps us all work towards redefining what it means to be an Indian on the global entertainment stage.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Cost of missing an early trend is exorbitant in e-commerce’
During a panel discussion, Vipul Parekh (Bigbasket), Vijay Iyer (Amazon Ads), Badrinath Mishra (ONDC) and Vaibhav Kapur (Flipkart Ads) explained how e-commerce is going to change in near future
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 3:02 PM | 4 min read
Hiveminds’ E-commerce Conclave witnessed key decision makers of top e-commerce brands of India coming together to discuss the future of e-commerce inustry, which is poised to grow to $350Bn by 2030. exchange4media was the media partner for the event.
Badrinath Mishra, Vice-President ONDC, spoke about the growing demand and the next set of customers coming from Bharat, when the sellers in these markets unlock digital channels for reaching consumers in villages and tier 3 & 4 cities of India. He added that “In India, only 1% of the 12 million retailers or 1 million wholesalers are digitized, despite high penetration of smartphones, and digital literacy. Therefore there is 100x opportunity lying in the Indian market for all platforms to grow”.
Where Badrinath discussed the potential of e-commerce in Bharat, Vipul Parekh, the co-founder and CMO of India’s largest online grocery platform Bigbasket, emphasized that brands should connect with their audiences through meaningful messaging. He recommended that marketers should look at e-commerce platforms as a medium to communicate their product stories and aid users in new product discovery.
Vipul warned against using platforms as transaction channels only. He said, “In today’s scenario competition intensity has changed dramatically. The number of brands competing for attention is very high. So on one side, brands have competition intensity and on the other side there is message intensity to consumers, so to thrive, brands have to be visible to their customers across multiple touch points repeatedly.
Vijay Iyer, director, Amazon Ads India, urged marketplace platforms and brands to focus on three pillars to build a brand in India, a-educating the sellers, b-providing support to consumers and c- mining data insights.
The panel also agreed that with e-commerce growing at this pace and across all verticals and regions, it will be hard for brands to plan inventory or forecast demand on a long term basis. Brands, marketplaces, and D2C have to prepare for the long term but are agile enough to adapt to trends as they see.
There was resounding agreement amongst panelists that with the current pace of growth of e-commerce, the old ways of inventory planning, production and forecasting will not work. Brands have long-term plans for availability, discovery and customer experience on platforms.
Vijay Iyer especially echoed this sentiment by saying, “The buyer behavior change is not just restricted to sale events, but over time, what the customers buy, when they buy and their purchase cycles will change drastically. And I don't think there is a silver bullet solution to solve it.” So he insisted that brands and marketplaces work together and support each other to be nimble enough as the needs of consumers change or grow.
Vaibhav Kapur of Flipkart Ads added to the context of rapid changes in e-commerce by saying that brands will have to experiment and expand their digital experience for consumers, be it personalisation or gamification or bringing offline experience online through AR, brands need to find ways to keep up with consumers growing expectations and changing behaviour in future.
The last two decades in e-commerce were steady growth but the next 2 decades are going to be aggressive and rapid growth. And that growth is going to be fueled by how brands differentiate their product or service offerings, and will also be deeply influenced by the growth of Bharat markets
Marketplaces, D2C brands, and Ads platforms will have to prepare for long-term rapid growth, have to keep close an eye on the market and audience insights, and will have to catch the early trends in e-commerce, to be able to adapt and deliver in the next phase of growth.
Vijay Iyer encapsulated this with, “The ripples of change in e-commerce are going to become more and more profound. They're going to get harder and harder to miss. But if brands and marketers miss those early trends, this lapse will cost them dearly and gravely in the near and distant future”.
This visionary panel jointly agreed on the importance of keeping a close watch on emerging consumer trends. The need of the hour is for the brand and platforms to work closely, learn fast and keep engaging with their customers across all touch points.
The next decade of e-commerce belongs to the customers. Irrespective of whether they are urban elite expecting personalised products or first time online buyers from Indian villages, they will force the brands and e-commerce marketplaces to innovate and deliver better products and much better experiences.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meta takes off 28 million posts from FB, Insta in India
According to the company's transparency report, it got 1,647 reports of grievances for India in February
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:38 AM | 1 min read
Meta has taken off 28 million posts from Facebook and Instagram in India in February, according to the company's transparency report.
The company has said that it got 1,647 reports of grievances for India in February and of these users were given tools to resolve 585 cases.
The tools included a channel for reporting violations and self-remediation methods.
Of the other 1062 grievances, Meta took action on 379, its report said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Musk replaces Twitter’s bird with ‘Doge’
This change is visible to users on the web version of the microblogging platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:14 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has replaced the blue bird logo with the 'Doge' meme from the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.
This change is visible to users on the web version of the microblogging platform.
Musk confirmed the change with a quirky tweet.
Several Twitter users also took to social media expressing their surprise and wondered if it was a joke.
April 3, 2023
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: Does all of GenZ have the same mindsets and buying behaviour?
Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team discuss ways to approach the GenZ mindset
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 9:10 AM | 2 min read
About the series
e4m collaborates with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the last episode
Aditi Mishra and Kulanath Kaushik sought to explore whether all GenZ have the same mindsets and buying behaviour and how do education, economic status, geography, sensitivity, and other personal traits make a difference in this regard?
Mishra says that although there are different ways to approach the GenZ mindset, they used a 2x2 segmentation to categorize them into four clusters based on sense of belonging vs individuality and pragmatic vs optimistic mindset. She describes them as:
Rooted Pliants (sense of belonging + optimistic)
Comfort Zoners (sense of belonging + pragmatic)
Balanced Trend-Seekers (self focused + optimistic)
Sensitive Reserves (self focused + pragmatic)
“Each group has a different presence across geographies and demographics. For example, Rooted Pliants are skewed towards females and the north of the country, while Comfort Zoners are skewed towards males and the east and south,” she explains.
According to her, metros have more Comfort Zoners, and Comfort Zoners are younger. Understanding these mindsets can help in connecting better with different subgroups of GenZs based on gender, age, and geography.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
AI is packing a punch in Voice Search and how
Industry heads are unanimous that advancements in tech will make voice search more accessible, convenient and personalized, unlocking more opportunities for e-commerce brands and related domains
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 4, 2023 8:37 AM | 4 min read
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and deep tech are revolutionizing industries across the board and the impact is being greatly felt in the arena of Voice Search. According to Statista, the global voice recognition market size is expected to grow from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.16 billion by 2026. The estimated CAGR from 2021 to 2026 amounts to 16.8 per cent.
The consumer data analytics firm further says that by 2024, the number of digital voice assistants will reach 8.4 billion units – a number higher than the world’s population.
As for the Indian market, a report from Google says that the percentage of Indians using voice search queries each day is almost twice the global average. Another industry report says at the end of 2022 India had more than 150 million monthly unique voice technology users.
So, how does technology now power this already burgeoning space of Voice Search, we asked experts. The opinion was unanimous that innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence will be a game-changer for marketers using the powers of the voice search tool.
Power of AI and ML
With the way AI is coming to rule the technological world, Manika Juneja, Managing Partner, dentsu Creative India, says voice search is set to become a more convenient tool for the common people. “AI and machine learning will fuel the advancements of search management, including voice search; brands who discover how to optimize will take the lead against those who simply go for solutions at face value. New developments in the AI world are likely to contribute significantly to the growth of voice search by improving speech recognition accuracy, enabling multilingual support, enhancing contextual understanding, improving natural language generation, and facilitating integration with other AI-powered devices. These developments will make voice search more accessible, convenient, and personalized for users, leading to increased adoption of the technology.”
As for Rashid Ahmed, Digital Head of Infectious Advertising, innovations in machine learning will help solve the current accent or dialect problems of voice search. “For people conducting voice searches in the recent past (and especially for regional Indian languages), getting an accurate search and corresponding results page was often replete with errors. This has been a challenge. But with the growing adoption of voice search, and the tremendous machine learning at scale, which search providers like Google bring to bear, the ability of a search platform to ‘understand’ and accurately provide relevant contextual results has vastly improved.”
Developers looking at integrating voice-enabled offerings utilising AI and ML platforms are now more confident about the accuracy of voice-enabled systems as there is better ‘understanding’ of inputs in varied dialects and accents, Ahmed points out. “As more people take to voice search and voice-enabled applications, the overall results from those interactions will continue to improve.”
Citing the way NLP and ML will help in the development of voice technology, Niraj Ruparel Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India says: “New developments in the AI world, such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, will contribute to the growth of voice search by improving the accuracy of voice recognition and enabling more complex queries. With NLP, voice assistants can understand the nuances of language and context, allowing them to provide more accurate and relevant search results.”
Multifaceted uses & the future
According to Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder & CTO, Haptik, voice-based research is unlocking multiple browsing options for the e-commerce industry and is going to be an effective tool in that category. “Streamlining the entire shopping journey begins with effortless product discovery. Product discovery has been made more accessible and convenient for consumers with the help of voice-based search technology, leading to increased conversions and higher buyer satisfaction. With voice-based search, e-commerce brands can unlock a more natural and user-friendly approach to browsing products and services that leads to higher conversion rates. Though voice technology has not yet become mainstream, it is fascinating to observe how brands are utilizing voice as a touchpoint.”
Juneja further explains how voice technology is here to stay and will change the way people look at search engines. “Voice will be the new search bar, considering the changing habits of people across generations and regions in the county. To match consumer expectations while taking into account the most important factors of ease and accessibility, voice-enabled interfaces are expected to become more personalised, effective, and even user-friendly.”
Sharing an interesting perspective, Amit Dhawan, Partner and CEO, Art-E says: “There is no better visualization of voice search than Iron Man's voice-enabled Jarvis. From voice-driven Google Search to AI-Powered voice search, we're moving very quickly towards a revolution, all for ease of access and ease of control. Challenges of multiple languages, dialects and accents are already being solved and very soon, we'll be shopping for our favourite products on Amazon by just giving voice commands to Alexa and so on, that too, in our native dialects.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube