Lowe Lintas launches digital creative unit Lowe Lintas DX
Lowe Lintas DX will offer advanced strategic and creative services for long-term brand building on digital and social
Lowe Lintas has announced the launch of Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit, offering advanced strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital spheres.
“The ever-evolving digital landscape where innovation and data-driven insights dictate marketing decisions, Lowe Lintas DX envisions a transformative journey for brands. The vision is to augment digital strategies and solutions by harnessing the power of ideas to craft distinctive and impactful campaigns. The aim is to lead the way in pivoting the digital realm, where the convergence of creativity and innovation redefines the future of brands,” stated a press release.
Working with brands, offering creative services, digital tech production, and valuable insights on digital consumers, Lowe Lintas DX team will leverage strategic support from Meta in India to create thought leadership resources for developing campaigns. The collaboration marks the first for MullenLowe Global internationally and will entail Lowe Lintas and Meta experts to support brand-building programs, Reels, and creative best practices. With Meta in India, the team will also be able to work with Instagram and Facebook creators and Meta’s AR and VR partners.
Said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, “With digital emerging as one the biggest advertising medium in the country, there is a strong need to create new standards of brand building and advertising on digital platforms. Lowe Lintas DX has the potential to become an industry-leading hub of excellence, delivering strong business outcomes for brands that work with both Lowe Lintas and Meta. I am excited to deepen our support with MullenLowe Lintas Group and look forward to some path-breaking work with the team.”
Subbu, Group CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global, expressed, "Lowe Lintas DX, a game-changing offering from Lowe Lintas, strategically supported by Meta, is a living system for building brands in a futuristic way. In a rapidly accelerating digital-led marketplace that is characterised by data-driven technologies, our collaboration will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. With this collaborative advantage, we are very confident it will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the play - the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.”
Can Generative AI put celeb consent & brand value at risk?
Generative AI lowers the cost of celebrity footage and opens up various creative possibilities but there is a need to establish clear guidelines to ensure ethical usage, caution industry observers
By Shantanu David | Aug 3, 2023 9:02 AM | 5 min read
It’s like a scene out of the movies, made for the movies, but made by an AI. A celebrity selling their AI-likeness, especially to advertisers, to be used in promotional campaigns and endorsements isn’t some distant idea, but happening here and now, as both advertisers and film studios look to co-opt the technology.
Generative AI is one of the core issues at the ongoing Hollywood strike with members of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA saying that studios propose to pay background actors for a day so that tech companies can scan them to create digital likenesses, even as major actors are reportedly in talks with AI companies to create and protect their digital avatars.
And Hollywood is not a silo, as generative AI continues its inevitable spread across borders, markets, and industries. Just look at the Cadbury ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan, with an accompanying AI ad generator.
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, says the implications of AI technology in generating celebrity footage raise concerns about the authenticity and transparency of brand and endorsement deals.
“It's essential to establish clear guidelines and consent mechanisms to ensure ethical usage and prevent misinformation. Brands and celebrities must be vigilant about the potential misuse of generative AI, such as unauthorized endorsements or false representation,” he says, adding that they should prioritize safeguarding their image rights and employ technology to detect and address any unauthorized content promptly.”
John Paite, Chief Creative Officer (Art&Tech), India at Media.Monks, says the key is that it needs the consent of the celebrity. Media.Monks’ Noida campus is home to The Volume, a virtual studio that utilizes the same visual tech used in Marvel movies and Star Wars shows, and the 8,000-square foot studio has already been the scene of ad films and ambitious movie scenes. Visually rendered talent seems to be the next obvious step.
“If you think about it, we have been using visual effects to replicate and create digital humans for 15 years or more; this is the same thing from the standpoint of consent and celebrity deals. AI technology can do that faster, with more accessibility to public platforms, but in the end it needs to have the consent of the celebrity themselves and the brand has to operate under an ethical umbrella,” says Paite.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, is enthusiastic about the future prospects. “The future is here, and it's exciting. The AI craze is reaching new heights and it's fascinating to see how celebrities are embracing it. As marketers, we can't help but acknowledge the potential of this trend and the unique opportunities it brings for both stars and brands.”
With celebrities teaming up with brands to introduce AI-created duplicates of themselves in marketing campaigns, it's a game-changer, he says, elaborating, “Instead of physically showing up for every single shoot, celebrities can spend just a few minutes in a studio, and voila! As for brands, it opens up a whole new world of possibilities. Imagine being able to make celebrities appear younger to appeal to your target audience or having them perform superhuman feats that would be physically impossible.”
The global Generative AI market was valued at $10.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $191.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 34.1% from 2023 to 2032.
However, Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, says that given the rising prevalence of AI technology in generating celebrity footage, it's essential to consider both legal and ethical implications alongside potential impacts on trust and authenticity.
“As someone who believes in preserving rights over personal likenesses, celebrities should maintain control over their AI-generated images, even posthumously, necessitating the establishment of strict legal measures for protection,” he says, adding. “The potential damage to trust in visual media due to indistinguishable real and AI-generated content is a significant concern, requiring clear indications and regulations whenever synthetic media is used.”
Sushmita Sinha, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, believes that the potential usage of AI technology in generating celebrity footage and visuals presents both positive opportunities and challenges. “Media literacy becomes essential to discern reality from AI creations, and a delicate balance between creativity and ethics is vital for responsible AI usage in the media and advertising industries.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of SW AI Studios, a part of Sociowash Network adds that AI has the potential to generate realistic celebrity footage and visuals at scale and low cost. “This could be useful for brands to create more advertising content featuring celebrities. We have all seen viral videos of multiple celebrities such as Barbie, or other popular characters etc.”
A. Aziz Khan, Co-Founder & CRO of RVCJ Digital Media, says that to mitigate the risks stricter regulations and guidelines may be required to govern the use of AI-generated content, ensuring transparency, accountability, and protection for all involved parties. By proactively addressing these pitfalls, brands, and celebrities can harness the power of generative AI responsibly and preserve the authenticity and integrity of their collaborations.
“One of our recommendations for brands is to work with trusted studios that have or are capable of developing their own Machine Learning models that are trained by their own content and data. This is partly because we think Brand AI will become the new experience architecture but it is also because the model is bespoke to the brand and can be better adapted to their policies on privacy and ethics,” added Paite.
We are offering flexible ad packages for the cricket season: Ajit Varghese
Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star, spoke to e4m about offering free viewership to mobile users for World Cup and Asia Cup, how TV and digital both have room to expand and more
By Sonam Saini | Aug 2, 2023 9:19 AM | 6 min read
Aiming to make the broadcast of Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup the biggest ever on both TV and Digital, in June Disney Star announced that both events will be free to view on mobile. Industry experts say this move is expected to get the network a reach of over 800 million viewers across TV (GEC+Sports) and Disney+Hotstar in the next three months.
Last week e4m reported that Disney Star had increased ad rates by 30-35% compared to the previous World Cup. According to sources, while last season, the final rates at which the slots were auctioned ranged between Rs 6 and 7 lakh every 10 seconds, the current rate card quotes Rs 10.2 lakh for every 10 seconds.
To share more on the network’s strategy, exchange4media spoke to Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star.
Excerpts:
In June, Disney+ Hotstar announced that ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup tournaments would be made available as free to view to all mobile phone users. What led to this decision?
Our decision to go free on mobile is clearly for being the largest online video player in India. Today, we have an opportunity with not one, but two major events: the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's World Cup. The last three World Cups were held in the host country but this time it's in India and from the scheduling to the timing to the Indian cricket team’s performance, everything is in place for India to win this time. So, we thought this is a great opportunity to become India's largest online video platform.
We're trying to offer advertisers a cost that is affordable and with an impact that is unheard of. We believe this is the first time in Indian cricket’s history that the Asia Cup and the World Cup would be held back-to-back. This will give an unprecedented reach among fans who are forming habits of watching cricket on their mobile devices. Therefore, it's the right time to go free on mobile phones.
What impact will it have on TV viewership and advertising revenue?
In 2019, we experimented with free viewership on mobile but it was along with just one telecom operator. We are now offering it free for all. The fact that when IPL went free on digital, there was no impact on TV gives us more confidence. In reality, television viewership increased by about 29-30%.
We have noticed an astounding 50% increase in viewing time in the last 15 years. So, in my opinion, television reach has increased. We believe that both television and digital have room to expand, which in our view is a positive indicator.
We control almost 70-80% of the sports viewership market. This is the ideal time for us to ensure that we provide advertisers with unparalleled reach while also ensuring that all of these have affordable entry points.
Will it impact ad revenue?
The industry's revenues have been impacted by the headwinds that we are witnessing across start-ups and sectors and this has nothing to do with the streaming of cricket. Categories like FMCG, Consumer Durables and Auto are returning to action. Even e-commerce is making a comeback. The impact of lower advertising budgets or headwinds has nothing to do with the platforms. It was a general trend seen throughout genres, including entertainment, digital, performance marketing, and search marketing.
We have seen a resurgence of some start-ups. A number of clients, who are otherwise not on cricket, suddenly want to be part of it now.
For the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s World Cup, the network is offering multiple packages. Can you share more details?
We are ensuring that we have various packages and feed alternatives - both in TV and digital. We are ensuring that we have tie-ups with interesting partners such as PayU in order to ensure that our data enrichment story is very rich and that targeting is actually doable. We are also experimenting with interest-based targeting in order to reach about 55,000 cohorts on digital. We are making certain that every alternative has been used in order to get more clients to advertise on cricket at a price that is affordable to them.
We have special packages that allow them to get into pricing that they're used to in other user-generated content (UGC) based platforms so that they don't struggle to shift budgets from their present platform to a cricket site. We are reducing the entry points so that they are reasonable and flexible across TV and digital.
Do you think the ad rates for both tournaments are excessively high in comparison to past rates?
This time the ad rates are actually the lowest compared to 2019 because we are offering advertisers multiple packages. We offer a variety of combinations/outlays starting as little as single-digit crores. For instance, the India and Pakistan package may cost advertisers less than a combination of India games or a combination of India + non-India package.
What kind of response are you getting from advertisers and how much inventory has been sold so far?
We are still one-two months ahead of the events and it's not the right stage to share inventory consumption. We are already seeing sponsors from the infrastructure, beverage and a few other categories. Every advertiser is feeling that they can be a part of cricket. We are making sure that everybody gets a chance to enter with affordable pricing and flexible packages. We are making sure that all kinds of packages are available to make sure that we can be part of every media plan.
Now that both events will be free to view for mobile users, are advertisers more interested in Digital or TV?
The choices are different for different brands. We haven't seen any major trend difference in the last year or any shift in the choice of platform. Overall, the trend has remained the same but client choices made a difference. Also, the advertiser list on a digital platform today is higher than on television.
If I look at cricket, the large screen continues to hold on in terms of viewership and the advertisers’ money in terms of the spend. However, many more advertisers will be entering the digital space now. We are encouraging more advertisers to come into cricket with a self-serve platform.
Govt to introduce Data Bill in LS tomorrow
The earlier version of the privacy bill was withdrawn last year in August
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 8:55 AM | 1 min read
The government will introduce the 'Digital Personal Data Protection Bill' (DPDP) on Thursday in the Lok Sabha, said a media report quoting an official notification.
The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha, according to the report.
This is the second time that the government is attempting to launch the bill. The earlier version of the privacy bill was withdrawn last year in August. The Union Cabinet approved the DPDP bill recently. It will allow voluntary disclosures of data breaches by companies and facilitate dispute resolution.
The bill will also allow companies to export data to countries except those prohibited by the government.
The Script Room launches new social media service 'Reels Room'
Reels Room will offer its services in collaboration with Bad Donkey Small Wall, an independent creative & production company founded by Shiv Parameshwaran
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:47 PM | 3 min read
Founded by Ayyappan Raj and Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy) four years ago, The Script Room, an independently owned, bespoke audio-visual creative agency that has its offices in Bangalore and Bombay announced its new offering, Reels Room.
Having created and produced engaging content across both long and short formats, this new business unit, aptly titled Reels Room (hinting at InstaReels), will focus exclusively on creating work for the socially engaged consumer. Reels Room will offer its services in collaboration with Bad Donkey Small Wall, an independent creative & production company founded by Shiv Parameshwaran a celebrated creative director and ad film maker who’s famous for his work across Flipkart, Fastrack, Fanta, Ather, etc.
Shiv said, “It's exciting to see the potential of exploring films in the vertical dimension, especially with the growing mobile-first audience. Watching horizontal videos on locked phone orientations remains a struggle, while vertical videos boast higher watch completion rates. Therefore, we felt there is a need to get brands excited about thinking and shooting for vertical screens rather than adapting the horizontal videos. After months of catch ups and jam sessions, I couldn't be happier to see this venture taking off, unlocking a new realm of creativity and connection””.
Reels Room will be headed by Ahsan Khan, founding member of The Script Room and a creator himself. Ahsan feels that “While we have been creating popular and engaging work for some of India’s top brands across television and digital, we believe that there’s a big opportunity for us to do the same solely for social. The scope to create hi-impact audio-visual work is quite large and substantial.”
“Shiv is one of the best creative minds in the industry and a new age film maker with an eclectic range of work. We have been collaborating on various projects and I’m super glad that we are finally launching Reels Room in partnership with him. Ahsan is a rare combination of creative & business. With over ten years of advertising experience and being Associate Director with Anupam Mishra & Sonam Nair, he’s like super-suited for this new venture. Between Ahsan, Namrata, Alex, Ariana and a powerhouse talent like Shiv, we’re looking forward to putting out some good stuff very soon”, Rajesh Ramaswamy strongly believes.
Ayyappan Raj said, “While The Script Room managed to find its play in the market, Reels Room is an idea that has come from the market. Any decent social media executive will tell you the statistics of time-spent, engagement and so on. Beyond the strengths of the medium, there is a big opportunity in the social space to create high quality audio-visual content (outside of influencer advertising) that reflects the company’s stature and build a distinctive voice for the brand. And of course, Reels Room will benefit from all the learnings that we have had, in terms of cultural insights and the craft of storytelling.”
FanCode secures exclusive streaming rights for Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023
The platform previously live-streamed other hockey events like the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League, Hockey Nations Cup
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:27 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The men's field hockey tournament will take place in Chennai from 3rd to 12th August 2023 and feature the top six Asian teams vying for the title. India, Pakistan, China, Korea, Japan and Malaysia are the six teams competing.
Korea and Japan will start off the tournament, with India scheduled to play China in the evening game on the same day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash on August 9. Matches are slated to start at 4:00 PM, 6:15 PM and 8:30 PM.
Hockey fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and www.fancode.com.
This will be the seventh edition of the event organized by the Asian Hockey Federation and serve as a warm up before the highly anticipated Asian Games.
The Indian squad will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and include Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Mandeep Singh, Pawan, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Jarmanpreet Singh.
This will further strengthen FanCode's hockey portfolio after it recently livestreamed the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League, Hockey Nations Cup. Other major tournaments streamed include Hockey India Junior Men and Women’s national championships, Senior Women’s national championship as well as the sub-junior men and women’s national championship.
Parul Menghani quits Pocket Aces as Head of Marketing Communications & New Initiatives
She has previously served stints at ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
Parul Menghani has stepped down as the Head of Marketing communications and new initiatives at Pocket Aces.
Sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Menghani, who joined Pocket Aces in October 2022 was responsible for leading its overall brand building and communications and driving new initiatives such as the company’s innovations in content-to-commerce.
Menghani has a vast experience and network across the media and entertainment (M&E) sector. She has close to two decades of experience across global organisations and start-ups. Her experiences and valuable industry relationships include leadership roles across organisations such as ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18.
DENTSU CREATIVE India wins SM mandate for Dailyhunt's Xpresso
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 11:31 AM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has won the Social Media Management mandate for Dailyhunt's new short-form news feed - Xpresso. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE India will be responsible for crafting engaging and impactful digital communications for Xpresso. This includes managing social media platforms, creating captivating digital designs, and executing content marketing strategies for the brand.
“For the record, Xpresso - a feature within Dailyhunt’s app, helps deliver short-form news, updates, and trends to users in an immersive format. It caters to the ever-evolving content preferences of its users, particularly the dynamic and tech-savvy younger demographic where they can enjoy a visual news experience on the app with images, videos and more while staying up to date on all the latest developments,” read a press release.
Speaking on the partnership, Bhagyashree Saini, Director – Marketing, VerSe Innovation said, “We are thrilled to partner with DENTSU CREATIVE India to further strengthen the digital presence of Xpresso, Dailyhunt's captivating short-form news feed. By leveraging their expertise, we aim to elevate Xpresso's social media presence and provide an engaging experience for our users. As today's young demographic becomes increasingly driven and passionate about news consumption, this collaboration will enable us to effectively connect with our audience through captivating digital designs and impactful social media content, enabling them to stay informed and entertained at the same time. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with DENTSU CREATIVE India.”
Sahil Shah, President – Digital Experience, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “Xpresso is quick, snackable & immersive, and above all, it’s made for today's modern consumers. And that's exactly how we want our marketing efforts to be. We are truly excited about how our ideas can seamlessly blend with the app's overall thematic and I look forward for us to scaling the app marketing endeavours through fast and impactful campaigns. Also, welcoming Xpresso to our DC universe is a great validation for us, as it showcases the trust such new-age brands like Xpresso are putting in DENTSU CREATIVE. We are thrilled to take this journey forward and make magic happen.”
Manika Juneja, Managing Partner, DENTSU CREATIVE India commented, “We are delighted to partner with Dailyhunt’s Xpresso to establish its digital presence. Creating content for a content platform that makes News Easy, Visual & Fun is a challenging task, and we look forward to creating exciting work that builds the brand and business.”
