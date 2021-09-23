Karan Johar, Netflix end exclusive content deal after 2 years: Report

The two will, however, collaborated on the shows that have already been greenlighted

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 10:00 AM
karan johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Netflix have reportedly parted ways after ending their exclusive content deal after two years. As per the agreement, only Netflix could stream content from Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. With the deal now unravelling, Johar is free to supply his content to other platforms, according to a report. 

Sources told the media outlet this doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the road for Johar-Netflix collaborations, at least for the time being. The two will continue to work on shows and series that have already been committed to or announced. 

Insiders believe that Netflix's micromanagement has led to the deal unravelling. The news outlet has been told that the disconnect between what Netflix wants and says is the bone of contention. 

Johar had at one time described the deal as "much more" than a business transaction and that it was an "emotional alliance." 

The partnership was the biggest of Netflix's deals in India since there was an exclusivity clause attached to the deal.

