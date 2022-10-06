JioCinema to live-stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches

Viewers will also have access to other curated content around the tournament

Viacom18 Sports has announced that JioCinema will live-stream all the matches and offer curated content around FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The global marquee competition starting 20th November through 18th December will be available to all viewers for free on JioCinema. The TV broadcast schedule will include Sports18 – 1 SD & HD.

“Viacom18 Sports’ multi-platform presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be immersive, personalised and offer viewers exclusive experiences on JioCinema,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We want consumers to have easy access to world-class production across digital and linear platforms (on Sports 18) to match the event’s stature. Our efforts are towards reshaping fan experience and building one of the most-loved media platforms in India.”

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup will see most matches played in India primetime (18:30, 20:30, 21:30 IST). Group stage primetime matches will include key clashes like France vs Denmark, England vs Iran, Portugal vs Ghana, Brazil vs Switzerland, and Croatia vs Belgium.

Viacom18 Sports’ tournament presentation includes non-live programming to supplement the live coverage. The network will produce digital-first content offerings focused on World Cup heroes who have etched their names in history books, moments that became memories of a lifetime and celebrate the most passionate fans of the sport and their World Cup stories. The network’s live coverage will feature a roster of prominent international football experts, hosts, and tournament legends that will be announced later.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)