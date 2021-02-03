Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO this year

In the third quarter, current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will take over from Bezos who will transition to the role of executive chair

Updated: Feb 3, 2021 9:10 AM
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down as the company's CEO this year. He reportedly made the announcement in a letter to the employees, stating current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will be taking over as the CEO this year. 

He expressed his intention to transition to the role of the executive chair but stated that he will stay engaged in the important initiatives of Amazon. After stepping down, Bezos said that he will focus on philanthropic initiatives, which include his Day One Fund, Bezos Earth Fund and his space exploration and journalism ventures. 

He also emphatically stated that his stepping down has nothing to do with retiring. 

57-year-old Bezos had started Amazon in 1999, growing the company out of his garage to become of the top, formidable tech entities in the world. The company now dominates the online retail space with operations in music, tech, cloud computing, AI, robotics, television, etc. It also earned Bezos the title of the World's Richest Man. 

He also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, a privately funded aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company.

