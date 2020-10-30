IPG Mediabrands' Reprise launches speciality eCommerce unit

Reprise, the global performance marketing agency of IPG Mediabrands has today launched Reprise Commerce, a new global specialty eCommerce unit.

Reprise Commerce combines Reprise’s traditional ecommerce media capabilities with the in-depth retail expertise it has been adding over the past year. The new unit provides clients with a holistic approach to eCommerce, extending beyond marketing into supply chain and operations, and designing strategies and activations with customer experience at the heart. From the initial consultation through to activation, Reprise Commerce designs and executes customer-centric strategies across all stages of the eCommerce journey, including eRetail, supply-chain & warehousing, Marketplaces and D2C.

With over 250 eCommerce experts across the globe, the new unit will continue to drive Reprise’s well-established excellence in the eCommerce space, providing the best solutions for its roster of global clients.

In India, Interactive Avenues, A Reprise Network Company, leads the eCommerce business for IPG Mediabrands.

Talking about the launch, Amar Deep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, said, “The pandemic has transformed the nature of advertising spend with a pronounced focus on digital versus traditional mediums, creating a clear opportunity to fast-track innovation across the eCommerce sector. The launch of Reprise Commerce, globally, will give further impetus to this business in India. Indian advertisers will benefit greatly through this, and we are looking forward to this new beginning.”

The agency’s existing eCommerce portfolio consists of over 30 marquee clients, across verticals such as FMCG, automobile, electronics, hospitality & travel, mobile & gadgets on platforms including Amazon, Big Basket, Grofers, Nykaa and several others.

“Our current eCommerce team in India currently comprises 10 certified professionals overseeing annual sales worth millions. We will further increase this to 30 people in the coming year to make this division most innovative and future-ready. We are an Amazon Preferred Partner agency, and our eCommerce team comprises Amazon Advertising Foundations Certified professionals. Our work model has four pillars – eCommerce strategy, retail readiness, advertising and analytics, which enables us to deliver a holistic solution rather than singular services”, he added further.

The launch of Reprise Commerce has come during a year of unparalleled changes to consumer behaviour. The industry has witnessed a decade of growth in just a couple of months, despite retail sales declining 10.5% in the U.S. this year. As shoppers continue to purchase online and expand the types of purchases typically found in their digital shopping carts, it will be essential for brands to be present in the Customer Flow.

“The e-commerce ecosystem is extremely fragmented, and brands are asking for a connected point of view”, said Ritika Gupta, eCommerce director, APAC. Gupta continues “We’ve been onboarding retail expertise across the region. When you combine this retail capability with our 1000 strong performance media and content teams, powered by the strategic comms planning strength of UM and Initiative, we have a truly compelling solution to help brands grow their e-commerce revenues in APAC.”

“eCommerce has clearly moved to centre stage in many categories during this extraordinary time and this trend will endure. There has never been a more important time to connect the eCommerce opportunity with the full power of clients’ media and marketing investments,” said Mediabrands Global CEO, Daryl Lee. “Reprise Commerce has the breadth of expertise and experience to provide the very best solutions to our clients’ biggest eCommerce ambitions.”

Reprise Commerce will be at the heart of Reprise’s Flow proposition, playing an integral role of removing frictions in the customer experience, activating precision media to direct customer attention and attracting engagement with relevant and dynamic content.