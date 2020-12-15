Indian car transportation category sees 74% increase in UVs during Apr-Oct: Comscore
The finding is part of Comscore's six key insights on digital consumption trends across the Asia Pacific region
Research company Comscore has revealed that the Indian car transportation category saw a 74% increase in Unique Visitors between April 2020 (peak of the lockdown) and October 2020.
It further stated that the reach is still down by 40% but green shoots are emerging compared to pre-COVID–19 levels in January 2020. Comscore noted that travel was one of the categories most impacted by the lockdown.
However, a handful of travel segments have shown signs of recovery, including Car Transportation, it added.
"It’s been a few months since the lockdown was lifted, and India is embracing the new order. Offices are reopening with safety measures in place, we see traffic on the roads again and businesses have restarted operations," the post added.
