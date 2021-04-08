India is a key market for Facebook; our largest communities are based here: Avinash Pant

Avinash Pant, Director – Marketing at Facebook, talks about the latest leg of the 'More Together' campaign, consumer marketing strategy for India and plans for 2021

Earlier this month, Facebook launched a new phase of their consumer marketing campaign in India - ‘More Together’. This phase marked the first anniversary of Facebook’s consumer marketing journey in the country. In a chat with exchange4media, Avinash Pant, Director – Marketing, Facebook talks about their campaign, the importance of India as a market and their focus areas for the country.



Excerpts

Tell us about the latest Facebook marketing campaign. What were the insights you had that made you launch the latest campaign now?



This is an extension of our ‘More Together’ campaign that we launched in March last year. The new phase marks the first anniversary of Facebook’s consumer marketing journey in the country, and continues to celebrate stories showcasing the power of connections, and how people can do more together than alone. In this phase, the company aims to shine a light on people, who tapped into the power of their connections and communities to share, connect and grow.

As part of the campaign, we have launched three 45 second films as well as a digital campaign, #FBPePoocho highlighting how people can get support and solutions by reaching out to their connections on Facebook. In addition to this, the campaign will also have OOH advertising which will feature creators who have used Facebook to pursue their passions and grow.

Last year, when most interactions shifted online, we saw the innumerable ways in which people used our platform to reach out, get help and support one another. Our team did extensive research and saw how people across the length and breadth of the country used Facebook and drew inspiration from these real-life instances to handpick some stories that will resonate with everyone. We have done five campaigns in the past year aimed at strengthening our brand belief that people can do more together than alone. In the latest phase as well we are continuing to celebrate people who have harnessed the power of their connections to help others, become self-reliant or upskill themselves.

What is Facebook's overall consumer marketing strategy for India?

India is a key market for Facebook, our largest communities are based here and through our consumer marketing journey, we are focused on two important things - building trust with people who use our products and services and to build value around each of our apps. We want to communicate the true value of each of our apps and technologies that play a role in people’s lives. For Facebook, it’s all about delivering value for people through community and connections. With the ‘More Together’ campaign in India, we are doing just that by showcasing how people can do more together by harnessing the power of their communities and connections.

How did you strategize the 360-degree campaign across TV, digital, print, radio and OOH?

The new phase of our integrated campaign includes three 45-second films that are live in multiple languages across TV, print, digital, radio and OOH. We are also leveraging the power of our own platform extensively to bring these inspirational stories to life with a digital campaign #FBPePoocho focused on highlighting how people can get support and find solutions by reaching out to their connections on Facebook.

For the OOH and print leg of the campaign, we are featuring eight creators across categories comprising of Sanjyot Keer (Your Food Lab), Curly Tales, the dynamic Husband-wife TV actor duo - SIT, Varun Pruthi, Maithili Thakur, Madhura’s Recipe, BhaDiPa and Following Love who have pursued their passions and built a name for themselves using the power of platforms such as Facebook.

What is the overall impact created by the campaign?

We feel amazed and humbled by the many ways in which people are getting together to help and support one another or come together on Facebook using our apps. There are numerous stories that have motivated and inspired others to seek help forming a testimony to the social nature of our being and our ability to empathise, inspire, discuss and help. Our consumer marketing campaigns have been focused on spotlighting these stories inspired by real-life experiences of people harnessing the power of their connections and have been well received by our audiences.

During the past year we have seen an increase in the usage of the Facebook family of apps everywhere including in India where, in different ways, people came together on our platform, such as Mahita Nagraj who formed a group Caremongers India (now HumanKind Global ) to help people during the lockdown or ‘Ek Saath:Support Group for Quarantine Heroes’ that focused on mental health. Features like our blood donation tool on Facebook were also increasingly being employed by blood banks and hospitals to meet their blood requirement amidst social distancing measures.

Through our marketing efforts, we have been focused on showcasing the power of connections and communicating our brand belief that people can do more together than alone. We have been able to tell stories of how people have supported each other via the power of our platform and used it as a force for good. One such example was of Pooja Didi from our Diwali campaign, and how she helps sustain as many households as possible through the hardships of the pandemic via her dairy venture. The decision to hire more personnel, even when business is low, comes at a great personal cost. However, the way the plot unfolds, it showcased the limitless possibilities when people come together. The film was inspired by several such stories of resilience that we saw across the country when normal lives were disrupted by the pandemic and this made it go viral with over 230k shares on Facebook and a reach of 160 million people.

Focusing on marketing, how does 2021 look for Facebook?

Through our marketing efforts, we will continue to strengthen our brand belief and focus on bringing and sharing more stories inspired by real people. Facebook will act as an enabler for millions across India’s internet ecosystem providing a platform that supports extensively to bring stories to life. Further, we will continue to build trust with people who use our products and services and build value around each of our apps. Moreover, we will celebrate stories showcasing the power of connections, and how people can do more together than alone.

You have used some creators in your OOH campaign. What was the reason for featuring creators as part of your latest campaign?

Facebook has always been a platform for expression, and public figures and creators are leading the way in being sources of information and inspiration. Facebook has provided creators with a platform to pursue their passions and enabled them to connect to a much wider audience and create a strong community, simultaneously equipping them with tools to experiment with new content formats. During the pandemic many creators have pivoted their content to share inspiring stories, using videos to showcase their work or even driving awareness on mental wellness in their own special way.

For the OOH and print leg of our campaign, we are featuring creators who have pursued their passions and built a name for themselves using the power of our platform. We have featured eight creators across categories comprising ofSanjyot Keer (Your Food Lab), Curly Tales, the dynamic Husband-wife TV actor duo - SIT, along with others including Varun Pruthi, Maithili Thakur, Madhura’s Recipe, BhaDiPa and Following Love. They are social proof that ‘dil kholo, duniya tumhare saath hai’ works. While TV tells us inspirational stories, OOH will focus on real stories of Facebook-first creators along with digital being used extensively to showcase the power of people coming together on our platform.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)