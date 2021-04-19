Hungama Play forays into original programming in regional languages

Hungama Play, the video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, today announced its plans to release more than 20 original shows in 6 Indian languages over the next 12 months. These languages include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bhojpuri, which together contribute to over 80% of the consumption on the platform. Hungama Play’s first Telugu original show, Game, releases this week. The show will receive a multilingual release and will be available in Tamil and Kannada as well.

In addition to their availability on Hungama Play, all original shows will benefit from Hungama’s wide distribution network. Most shows will be available to stream through Hungama Play on MX Player, Airtel Xstream, Vi Movies and TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, Tata Sky Binge+, DishSMRT Stick, D2H Stream, DishSMRT Hub, SITI Playtop, ISPs like Meghbela Broadband, Alliance Broadband, ACT Fibernet and Netplus, and Smart TVs like TCL, OnePlus TV, LG, Sony BRAVIA, CVTE, Toshiba and CloudWalker. Additionally, Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the shows via Hungama Play on Mi TV.

Talking about the regional programming strategy, Neeraj Roy, Founder & CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The multilingual and multi-genre approach that we have followed for building our content library has helped us increase consumption on our platform by over 3x in the last 2 years, with the 6 key languages serving as the primary drivers for this growth. We are committed to strengthening our original programming further by delivering local, relevant and entertaining narratives, now across several languages. We are certain that our programming coupled with our distribution network will help us increase our user-base by 2x over the next year.”

Releasing on 21st April 2021, Game is a crime drama in Telugu (also available in Tamil and Kannada), that weaves in elements of mystery and thrill, and follows six different people, each involved in a murder conspiracy. Their quest for the truth sets into motion a plan that throws their lives into chaos. The show stars popular actors from the Telugu entertainment industry, Noel Sean, Srikanth Iyyangar, Kona Sasitha, Vinay Varma and Abhinav Manikanta in key roles. It is produced by Gangapatnam Sridhar and directed by Ganga Sanampudi.

