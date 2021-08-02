HiveMinds retains Domino’s mandate

Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, the digital specialist of Madison World, has been retained by Domino’s (Jubilant Foodworks Pvt Ltd) as their digital marketing agency, following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled by the HiveMinds team based out of Bengaluru.

Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Jubilant Foodworks, said, “We’re glad to be continuing our association with HiveMinds for digital marketing mandate for performance. They have done some great work towards scaling our online revenues and overall App user base in the last 2+ years. They are the right partners for enabling our next phase of aggressive digital growth.”

Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds commented, “Winning the Domino’s digital mandate again is a matter of great honor for us. At HiveMinds, we believe in keeping ahead of the digital innovation curve and consistently delivering high-scale targets for our clients. Working with the Domino’s team enables us to set new benchmarks in digital growth and to keep pushing our own boundaries to do some award-winning work. We look forward to setting new stellar records together in the future.”

