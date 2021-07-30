Gozoop wins integrated marketing mandate for Saint-Gobain

As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be handling Social Media Management as well as Digital Media Planning & Performance Marketing for the brand

Gozoop has won the integrated digital marketing mandate for Saint-Gobain for its glass business. As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be handling Social Media Management as well as Digital Media Planning & Performance Marketing for the brand. Additionally, the company will also be responsible for the brand’s SEO and ORM.

Speaking about this win, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, “Meeting of minds is important and so is meeting of energy. With the Saint Gobain team we have found both. With 360 integrated mandate we are in a unique position to influence business results and make things GOZOOP!”

Talking about the partnership, Diwakar Raghunathan, Head of Marketing, Saint-Gobain Glass said, “It gives us immense pleasure to undertake this journey with Gozoop. With our focus on reaching out to the end consumers, Digital will be the cornerstone to reach out to them and the influencers alike. We look forward to leveraging the digital world even further, with Gozoop on board.”

