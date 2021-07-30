Gozoop wins integrated marketing mandate for Saint-Gobain

As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be handling Social Media Management as well as Digital Media Planning & Performance Marketing for the brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 5:54 PM
gozoop

Gozoop has won the integrated digital marketing mandate for Saint-Gobain for its glass business. As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be handling Social Media Management as well as Digital Media Planning & Performance Marketing for the brand. Additionally, the company will also be responsible for the brand’s SEO and ORM.

Speaking about this win, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, “Meeting of minds is important and so is meeting of energy. With the Saint Gobain team we have found both. With 360 integrated mandate we are in a unique position to influence business results and make things GOZOOP!”

Talking about the partnership, Diwakar Raghunathan, Head of Marketing, Saint-Gobain Glass said, “It gives us immense pleasure to undertake this journey with Gozoop. With our focus on reaching out to the end consumers, Digital will be the cornerstone to reach out to them and the influencers alike. We look forward to leveraging the digital world even further, with Gozoop on board.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Gozoop Saint-gobain Digital mandate Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
FB - WA

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on WA, FB appeals against new IT Rules to 27 Aug
7 hours ago

Google

Google to pass on 2% equalisation levy to clients whose ads are visible in India
7 hours ago

WazirX

WazirX NFT marketplace offers NFT collectibles dedicated to Indian Olympic winners
8 hours ago