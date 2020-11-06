Gozoop wins digital mandate for Taj

This is the third consecutive year that the agency has won the mandate

Gozoop has won the digital mandate for Taj Hotels for the third year in a row, in addition to Indian Hotels Company Limited’s (IHCL) other brands including Vivanta, SeleQtions & Qmin.

Gozoop and IHCL’s association, which commenced in 2017, has grown from strength to strength. Over the past three years, Gozoop has worked collaboratively on IHCL’s marquee brand, Taj, in addition to Vivanta and SeleQtions. Gozoop’s endeavor has been to build on the distinctiveness and legacy of the Taj brand whilst ensuring it stays relevant with the new age audience. For brand Vivanta, the team created a digital media presence that was differentiated and connected with relevant target audiences. Similarly for SeleQtions, which was a new brand for IHCL, Gozoop played a key role in building a distinct voice for the brand across social media platforms. The journey continues with the launch of IHCL’s latest innovative offering – Qmin.

Commenting on this, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, “There are clients and then there are partners. Partners like IHCL who share similar values and beliefs. Over the past 3 years, we have been privileged to grow together while working as one team towards a common goal. As trusted advisors to the brand, we look forward to continue delivering result focused solutions and communications for Taj and other IHCL brands.”

Speaking about this, Renu Basu, Senior Vice President - Global Sales & Marketing, IHCL, said, “ Gozoop has an in-depth understanding of each of our brand’s unique characteristics, they deliver creative qualitative campaigns in-line with ongoing market trends, while staying true to IHCL’s core narrative. Gozoop is a great collaborative partner, as they mirror our focus on creating brand experiences that connect with our guests. We look forward to further strengthening our association with them.”

As a part of the mandate, Gozoop will continue to be responsible for the brand’s social media presence through creative brand campaigns, storytelling and by actively managing the Company’s social media engagement.