Google in talks to buy ShareChat: Reports

Though neither Google nor ShareChat has officially confirmed, media reports speculate that Google is all set to invest for $1.03 Bn in ShareChat.

ShareChat reportedly witnessed a spike of 166% spike in its monthly active users base from 60 million during the pandemic to 160 million. Over these months, the daily average user time spent on the platform has also reportedly increased.

ShareChat growth in the recent time can be attributed to factors like the lockdown forcing people to turn to social media platforms and the ban on TikTok. The social media platform’s growth in Tier II and Tier III areas is being seen as one of the main reasons why Google is probably planning to buy ShareChat.