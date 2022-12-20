Google for India event announces launch of 'multisearch' feature
The new feature allows users to search for things through both text and image
The Google for India event yesterday saw a sit down between the internet giant's CEO Sundar Pichai and the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, among a slew of announcements and launches for and by Google India.
? Finding a notebook & a dress in Ikat? No dikkat ?
Multisearch lets you take pictures or screenshots & add text to your query - just like naturally pointing at something & asking a question about it.
Coming ?in multiple Indian languages, starting with Hindi.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/ZtXKtnHsGD— Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022
Having introduced the multisearch option to its US customers in April, Google announced the launch of the same in India yesterday, available in English for now, with Hindi expected to be added next year. The new feature allows you to search for things through both text and image. For example, if a customer sees a textile pattern they like, they can take a photo and look for clothes made using the same pattern.
This should provide impetus to brands and products, especially those who can quickly crack the algorithm.
There was a lot of concentration on spreading Google's presence pan-India, with a lot of new features based around voice and search, in regional languages across a spectrum of features, all expected to be introduced over the next few months.
Punt Partners raises first round of capital from top investors, entrepreneurs
Punt Partners is a marketing technology startup founded by Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:16 AM | 3 min read
With large ambitions to unlock the $100 Bn mar-tech opportunity that’s not being correctly addressed at this moment in time, serial entrepreneurs Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan have raised their first round of capital from prominent angel investors & entrepreneurs to kickstart operations of their new venture, Punt Partners.
The first raise featured prominent names from the world of media and advertising, marketing, Internet founders & leading funds. These include Aakrit Vanish (Co-Founder, Haptik), Abishek Surendran (Partner, T2D3 Capital), Anand Jain (Co-Founder, CleverTap), Anupam Mittal (Founder, People Group), Arihant Patni (MD), Patni Financial Advisors, Ashish Gupta (MD, Helion Advisors), Ashish Hemrajani (CEO, BookMyShow), Deap Ubhi (Founder, Flip.ai), Deep Kalra (Founder, MakeMyTrip) Gulrez Alam (Co-Founder, Aarby Ads), Harish Bahl and Manish Vij of Smile Group, Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Mihir Jha (Partner ,Point One Capital), Miten Sampat (CRED), Nabendu Bhattacharya (Founder, IdeaCafe), Parikshit Dar (Co-Founder, Bookmyshow), Phanindra Sama (Founder, Redbus), Rajan Navani (Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys), Rajat Gupta (Co-Founder, Mojocare), Rajesh Jain (Founder, Netcore), Ravish Ratnam, (Managing Partner, Point One Capital), Rohit Dadwal (MD, MMA Global), Sanket Shah (Co-Founder, Invideo), Santosh Desai (MD, Future Brands), Sarbvir Singh (CEO, Policybazaar), Shubham Mishra (Co-Founder, Pixis.ai), Suresh Kondamudi (Co-Founder, Clevertap) Vivek Bhargava and Gautam Mehra, (Co-Founders, ProfitWheel). The round also saw participation from funds like Point OneCapital, Namma Capital and Real Time Angel Fund along with creative agency Talented.
Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar & investor director on the board of Punt Partners said, "I have worked with Madhu and Sidharth closely in the past as an investor and board member at Webchutney and as an investor in Madhu’s previous startup as well. I have no doubt that Punt Partners is poised to capitalize on the opportunities that the evolving digital landscape is creating. Currently, the mar-tech of ering is fragmented globally. With their prior experience in starting up, managing large teams combined with their execution capabilities, I am sure Punt Partners will create a strong impact in the market soon and I cannot wait to see their journey unfold”.
In a joint statement, Madhu and Sidharth said, "We are thrilled to have such a high-quality set of investors bullish about the opportunity at hand. The process of fundraising itself becomes an experience full of value-adds when you’re sitting across the table with seasoned angel investors and successful entrepreneurs like the ones we’re dealing with, many of whom we consider our friends. This round of capital infusion directly goes towards accelerating our global team expansion & operations rapidly. Our immediate focus is to close some strategic partnerships, which we will be announcing in the coming months. We especially want to thank our former colleagues and friends who believed in our vision and decided to participate in this round”.
Sidharth Rao was the former group CEO of Dentsu McGarryBowen Group and the co-founder of Dentsu Webchutney, which was the Global Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2022. Madhu Sudhan has led growth teams at SaaS companies such as Lio, Sensehawk and has founded startups Loanzen & Voxapp. Earlier this year, the duo announced the launch of Punt Partners, India’s first full-serviced mar-tech venture that uses first party data, technology and design to deliver better user retention for brands.
Elon Musk asks Twitter: 'Should I step down?'
Musk promised that going forward all policy changes in the organisation will be decided through vote
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has posed a crucial question to Twitter, asking users if he should step down as the head of the tech firm. In his tweet, he promised that he will abide by the results of the poll. He then posted a poll, which is so far not in his favour. It stands to see whether the tech entrepreneur will make good on his promise like he has with bringing the 45th US President Donald Trump back on the platform.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Users from both sides of the debate shared their views, commenting that those voting against him should know that he would still own Twitter irrespective of who becomes the head.
On Sunday, Musk apologised for the new Twitter policy that would suspend accounts that are linked to other rival platforms like Facebook, Mastodon, Instagram, etc. India's Koo app also saw its help desk page shut down for "violating the Twitter Rules."
The move stoked backlash from users, including some of Musk's supporters. In response to the criticisms, he stated that any other policy changes in the organisation will be decided through vote going forward.
Musk's decisive poll is set to expire before the stock markets open on Monday morning.
Life in the time of layoffs: What lies ahead for the tech world?
It’s been a harsh year for the tech space, with the economy taking a downturn post-war & the pandemic. Experts say the layoffs were part of a course correction but see reasons for better times
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 19, 2022 8:42 AM | 5 min read
A software developer based out of Bangalore usually started his day with meetings, most days from his home as the world changed into a hybrid model of working post-pandemic. Things were going well and he felt like he had progressed in his career too. However, his world was turned upside down, when, out of the blue, he was told that he would be laid off, but not in so many words.
A recent B-Tech graduate knew this was an exciting time in his career. His first job. But within a few months of securing the job, he was told that he was ‘impacted by the reorganization process in the company’. “When you get placed, your family's responsibility, their expectation, dependency, increases on you,” the techie said while sharing about how getting a job was such a big thing in his family till it came crashing down.
He said there were rumours of layoffs but no one knew for sure what actually was happening. It was confirmed for him the day he got a call from the top management, saying had to resign the same day. “They told me you have been impacted as per the recent company organization restructuring and they told me to resign the same day. If you are going to lay off people, why are you hiring them on a hike in the first place? Why do you want to hire so many people when you are laying off your current employees.”
“I do have responsibilities at home. Suddenly you don’t have a job anymore. It is not like I cannot get a job, I have the capability but you could tell me beforehand if you're firing me.”
This is the story of thousands of others in the tech space. People are losing jobs overnight. They are putting up a fight. But it has not been an easy one.
This year has been a turbulent one for technology companies around the world. It seems to be the cumulative effect of various factors – 2 years of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, manipulation of markets by some redditors, and interest rate hikes to name a few. Since the middle of 2022, people have been losing jobs all over the world.
From the ‘Great Resignation’ phase to the mass layoffs, it has been a tumultuous year. What does the tech space look like in the future? Is there a light at the end of this tunnel?
Any hopes?
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum Capital, “Immediately after Covid, we saw a surge in demand for IT services, resulting in a huge demand for human resources. There was the Great Resignation too, and all businesses went into over-planning for new expected opportunities. We are now seeing a kind of correction. The Ukraine war has definitely made businesses slow down their investment in IT, and therefore all the over-hiring is being reversed by way of these layoffs. Also, venture capital which goes through cyclical ups and downs, is now on the downward curve and the focus is more on profitability rather just top-line growth.”
Some other industry experts also told e4m that the layoffs were a reflection of the pressures on the economy.
As for Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, tech companies quickly moved to digital adoption only to face the harsh reality of people getting back to old habits. “The dismantling of the models has resulted in widespread rationalizations and the layoffs are a result of that.”
Tibrewala, however, sees light at the end of the tunnel. “IT businesses and services are here to stay and to grow. What I am seeing is more of a correction. What goes up very quickly, also comes down very quickly. And to me, this should be an opportunity for Indian IT businesses.
Echoing the sentiment, a senior industry player said: "The trend will reverse once the war is over and the economy reopens. But things look difficult for the next 6 to 8 months.”
"Most tech companies did phenomenally well during Covid. So, they hired more than the required number of people. Now they are under pressure to show revenue and growth," he added.
Talking about the factors that led to tech giants giving out pink slips, Razdan said, “The Covid phase dented companies across categories with rationalisation and realisation became the new mantras. Companies with over-inflated valuations are suddenly being questioned about perpetual losses totting up in the hope of a mirage-like value. Some of the hi-profile IPOs with sky-rocketing values have nose-dived with investors running out of patience of the distant mirage or golden pot at the end of the rainbow.”
Speaking further about the uncertainties, Razdan said: “The changing dynamics of this emerging economy retain the buoyant optimism but the wake-up call is real. As many look down upon Elon Musk’s obsession with delivering monetisation, investors would be secretly (or-not-so-secretly) soon be singing the same song. We’ve lived in the over-hype of ideas with fabulous models of valuations but the stepping stones require more than just fancy presentations, backed skilfully. The new gameplan has to have reality and a plan to build capabilities, cash-burn is not cool anymore.”
Sharing insights on the economic situation and what lies ahead was another industry player, “2022 was dominated by economic challenges presented by the Ukraine war and China’s zero-Covid policy. The pain on account of both should decrease in 2023. Oil prices have started cooling off and alternate sources of fuel are being identified. China has also relaxed its zero-Covid policy. I see an improvement in the economic conditions by mid of 2024.”
Prime Video bolsters Karan Johar & Dharma Productions collab with Vicky Kaushal-starrer
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:17 AM | 5 min read
Prime Video announced that it will co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The currently-untitled movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Following the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.
The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video is associated with Dharma Productions.
“As the first choice of entertainment, our aim is to super-serve our delightfully diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India. “Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films. After announcing Yodha as our first co-production, we are now thrilled to announce Anand Tiwari’s film as the next co-production with them. I am confident that Prime Video and Dharma Productions will together continue to deliver world-class cinematic experiences to viewers within India, as well as across the globe.” he added.
Karan Johar, Dharma Productions said, “Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions.”
The announcement fortifies the successful half-a-decade long association between Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Prime Video’s expansive content library features multiple licensed Dharma classics that have acquired massive fan-following over the years, with several new films scheduled to release on the service post their theatrical release. In the last two years, Prime Video launched the highly successful Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, directly on the service, serving it to audiences in 240+ countries and territories. Taking a step further, earlier in the year, Prime Video also announced a slate of original series and movies with Dharmatic Entertainment.
“Dharma Productions has a history of successful storytelling and we are proud to have played an important role in taking their best stories to the world,” said Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video, India. “This step of foraying further into theatrical co-productions will serve to strengthen our partnership and collective commitment to bringing the best content to our customers, across the world. We are excited to work with the best creative voices in the country to co-create stories that leave an everlasting impression on the viewers. Anand’s untitled next features stellar talent in front of and behind the camera. We are truly excited to embark on this new journey and see where it takes us.”
Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said, "Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy which will leave the audiences gleaming. With a stellar cast like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, the film is the perfect summer entertainer and we can’t wait for the audiences to watch it in theatres. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video on two theatrical films. In Prime Video, we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. Through these collaborations, we will further nurture our successful deep association with Prime Video.”
Leo Media Collective is also a co-producer of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal film. Co-founded by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, Leo Media Collective has become synonymous with premium quality, coming-of-age content in the entertainment space. Though he began his career working in Hollywood, Amritpal’s love for Indian content brought him back to India to create Indian content for global audiences. With vast experience in the world of films, advertising and theatre, Anand Tiwari too, has created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.
Talking about the upcoming film, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, founders of Leo Media Collective said, “We are excited to make our theatrical debut working alongside two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India – Prime Video and Dharma. The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn’t been told before. We are also excited to partner with Prime Video once again. Together, we have delivered two of the most differentiated stories in the recent times – Maja Ma and Bandish Bandits. At the same time, we are looking forward to working with the team at Dharma Productions. The coming together of three entities that have shared values on storytelling and content, makes this film even more special.”
Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Serein by Dr. Ayesha
The agency will handle social media management, marketing strategy, and organic growth for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 5:07 PM | 1 min read
Social Neeti has bagged the digital mandate for Serein by Dr. Ayesha. The agency will be working closely on Serein By Dr. Ayesha’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for the digital presence of the brand.
Varnika Parasrampuria, Senior Business Development Manager, Social Neeti, said, “Serein By Dr. Ayesha is a skincare line that perfectly blends medicinal elements with modern day aesthetics. The skincare brand will debut this December, and we look forward to building a strong digital presence. With our expertise and support team, we are working towards creating brand level strategies that showcase the products creatively to the appropriate audience.”
Dr. Ayesha Rehman, Founder, Serein By Dr. Ayesha, “Social Neeti’s team approach and creative flair is something that I wanted from an agency working on my brand. They have a solid grasp of how our target market operates, and their concepts are well-aligned with the brand requirements. I am hoping for some great campaigns along the way.”
HDFC Securities launches Google Search-driven education platform
The platform offers content that is sought by prospective investors and traders on Google
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read
Stock brokerage firm HDFC Securities has launched Roots, a dedicated platform providing comprehensive investor education and market analysis. The site offers multiple forms of valuable information, including articles, bite-sized tips, podcasts by experts, video tutorials and explainers, and live social media feed on the Indian financial markets. The biggest USP of the platform is that it produces content which are being searched on Google by current or prospective investors and traders.
“In the last few years, especially during Covid, there has been a lot of interest generated for equity markets. One would also notice the number of influencers who all are trying to make understanding of capital markets easy for new investors. A well-constructed and snackable content offering works best now-a-days, which will help to cut the learning curve for customers. Though structured learning is still appreciated, we thought of bringing unstructured learning to the foray where content is curated based on what is being searched on the internet by investors. This is helping us create relevant content, addressing the immediate requirement of investors” stated Navanil Sengupta, Chief Marketing Officer at HDFC Securities.
The Blog section of Roots is updated with articles addressing all aspects of investing in the Indian financial markets, from intraday trading to ETFs, and more. The Bytes section offers crisp content, including fun facts, stock information, share price performance in specific sectors, etc. The Video segment offers easy-to-consume video tutorials on a wide range of financial instruments, including IPOs, ETFs, stocks, ELSS, global investing and mutual funds. It also contains explainers on how to use HDFC Securities’ proprietary trading platforms, namely the mobile app and Proterminal – the revolutionary portal for traders.
The podcasts segment consists of regular market news and analysis, including a morning market update, a midday update and a weekly market summary of the stock and currency markets. Finally, the Live Feed segment brings together all the opinions and recommendations of the experts at HDFC Securities regarding market moves and potential investment opportunities.
The portal also includes an UGC section (User Generated Content) where investors and traders can suggest topics they want to learn more about. The investors can also explore exclusive live webinars by registering themselves through the portal. Currently, the learning portal is visited by 5000+ unique visitors on a daily basis, and the number will keep increasing as the portal keeps on enriching with dynamic content.
Roots is expected to have a wider impact on how Indian audience is absorbing information and how quickly such information is translated into investment decisions. The portal is getting ready with more releases in the recent future that would greatly assist current and prospective investors to do more with their trading accounts.
Wake-up call: Create voice skills aligned with business goals
Guest Column: Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India, writes on what makes voice tech now important than ever before
By Niraj Ruparel | Dec 16, 2022 9:11 AM | 5 min read
From punching buttons to shooting out voice commands, technology has had a remarkable impact on user experience. Those inclined towards adopting it to the earliest have indeed been the frontrunners. If you are worried about how your business can implement voice tech across the multitude of communication channels, then don’t be. All it takes is some hardcore strategizing and if done right, the rewards are endless — lower customer acquisition costs, higher market share, product awareness, and the list goes on.
Right now, digital communication is at a tipping point, with Web 3.0 and its many iterations taking over, voice tech is indeed getting more sophisticated. Yet, there exists the need for simplistic dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF), which involves connecting to the IVR and choosing options from the keypad to access information or perform certain actions.
Although it sounds outdated, the DTMF continues to be effective, and this is evident from the government’s initiative ‘Kilkari’, a DTMF health education tele campaign for those experiencing maternity. Its massive success soon got businesses like Colgate and other corporates thinking of how best they could use voice tech, and with some sheer hard work, were soon ahead of their peers.
What makes Voice Tech important?
When big data was in its nascent stages, Bill Gates said, “Data is the new oil”, and those who followed this mantra survived and have thrived throughout recessions and pandemics. The visionary businessman and philanthropist has on various occasions spoken about the massive potential of NLP.
Take a look around, and it makes absolute sense because, on one hand, 70% of businesses have either undergone digital transformation or have a strategy in place to undergo the same. On the other hand, there is a sharp spike in the number of mobile phone users. Also, the number of voice searches has skyrocketed and 58% of all consumers use it to look up information.
The challenge now is to create voice skills that are aligned with business goals and cater to the needs of a diverse clientele, especially in a multi-lingual country like India. If done right, there is immense potential because India has over 1.18 billion mobile phone users, of which over 600 million are smartphone users.
These staggering numbers highlight the potential of this massive industry, particularly the 418 million users who do not use smartphones. These are users who don’t consume information on the internet and need more awareness through simplistic DTMF campaigns. With that said, let us dig deeper into how voice tech can be utilized to implement marketing campaigns for various customer segments.
Reaching a Fragmented Consumer Community with Voice Tech
For a delivery message to be effectively disseminated by a business, the mediums and approaches used must be adapted to that segment’s persona, besides remaining aligned with business goals. This is one of the most underrated brand challenges, particularly while devising a brand strategy for FMCG products that target the masses at large.
You cannot expect Boomers to hop into a brand’s metaverse over the next few years. That’s for the Gen Zs who constitute over 40% of the consumer population with billions of dollars’ worth of buying capacity. So, there is a need for customer segmentation based on generational studies before devising the strategy for a voice skill.
The next classification is based on literacy levels and how data is consumed. You have the educated and informed internet-savvy consumers and also a large chunk of illiterate and poor consumers who have limited or no access to the internet. India has a literacy rate of 74.04%, with over 28% of the population living below poverty rate. Nevertheless, they consume FMCG products, which highlights the need to engage these consumers in a suitable manner to increase the product’s market share.
As they cannot read comfortably, the best way to do that is through simplistic voice-based solutions. Products like Colgate have run successful voice campaigns, but back then they were mostly one-sided. Now, voice technology has metamorphosed into a sophisticated AI-based solution that can do wonders — provide a seamless customer journey, send reminders for critical actions, provide product information, and much more.
Latest Trends in the Voice Tech Landscape
Voice technology is no longer a mere medium of communication, but the key to optimizing business processes, generating opt-ins, dealing with abandoned carts, and creating product awareness. These are done through IVR options on dumb phones or through AI-connected solutions on smartphones.
For example, PayPal lets users execute transactions through voice commands, and Starbucks lets users order and pay for their drinks using voice commands. The list goes on but there is none that can beat what Burger King did — they got Google Assistants talking with an ad that stated “OK Google, what is the Whopper Burger?” with relevant details stated on Wikipedia. Sales skyrocketed, but only until Google rolled out a server-side update.
Final Takeaway
Since its inception, voice technology has been a phenomenon and those who leveraged it, have not only optimized their business processes but also carved a niche for themselves as industry leaders. Its implementation is best decided based on key factors like product line, consumer segment, and business goals. Whether it’s to lower operational costs, reduce customer acquisition costs, or increase customer engagement — everything needs to be aligned and integrated into a voice model for it to be successful.
