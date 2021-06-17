ESPN to present session-by-session analysis of India vs New Zealand WTC Finals for fans

The coverage will be led by ESPNcricinfo’s flagship show Match Day, where cricket experts dissect each session of the match with real-time insights, statistics and opinion

ESPNcricinfo, a destination for all things cricket gets ready to bring all-round game-around-the-game coverage underway for fans for the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) finals.

The entire ESPNcricinfo editorial desk from India, UK and Australia will be joined by cricket experts such as Dale Steyn and Sanjay Manjrekar, to present session-by-session analysis for the fans in an engaging, informing, and entertaining manner. There will be four live shows per day and the coverage will be led by ESPNcricinfo’s flagship show Match Day, where leading cricket experts dissect each session of the match with real-time insights, statistics and robust opinions.

Commenting on the association with ESPNcricinfo, Dale Steyn, the legendary South African fast-paced bowler said, “Test Matches have always had a very special place in my heart. It tests the team’s endurance and bond in a manner no other match does. I am happy to be a part of ESPNcricinfo where I get to observe the action once again and share the analysis with keen observers and fans of the sport. What better match to do this for than India vs New Zealand. I am beyond excited.”

Headlining the Indian line-up is Virat Kohli (Captain and top order batter for India) and Kane Williamson (Captain and top order batter for New Zealand). Virat Kohli will be supported by an immensely talented pool of Indian players including Ajinkya Rahane, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Chesteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, and more. On the side of New Zealand, the talent is equally incredible in the form of Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner among others.

To revel in the noise the match is set to make, ESPNcricinfo has also attracted a host of partners such as Intel, Accenture, Apple, Pernod Ricard, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, TVS Tyres and Fun88 among others. A clear indication then of ESPNcricinfo’s credibility in offering well-rounded programming & content with positive sentiments from the advertisers.

Furthermore, ESPNcricinfo’s coverage would also attract the Hindi consumers through its Match Day Hindi program that offers ball-by-ball analysis of the match. An effort to include more enthusiasts of the game.

The heat is on already, as both teams have picked their squads and the ESPNcricinfo experts have announced their choices, leading to a heady fan banter on the social platforms.

