Efficacy Worldwide wins social media mandate for Focus Fitness

Efficacy Worldwide, the integrated marketing communication agency, has bagged the mandate for Social Media Management for fitness solutions company Focus Fitness. The latter offers fitness solutions, including fitness equipment, SPA and sauna solutions and designs for fitness modules and kids play areas.

Focus Fitness is a member of the @IndiaActive and is filling in as a leasing and management firm for fitness solutions, alongside designing fitness spaces. This includes architectural design for all types of users, including kids.

Under the mandate, Efficacy Worldwide will manage the Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and create effective social media engagement for the brand, Focus Fitness. The objective of the mandate is to create awareness for the brand, Focus Fitness and position it as the leading brand in the health and fitness infrastructure category. The agency will cover all aspects of social media engagement across a wider spectrum of audiences.

Commenting on the win, Vishnu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Efficacy Worldwide said, “We feel extremely proud to be associated with the brand Focus Fitness. We are excited to work around the ever-evolving fitness infrastructure space. This mandate proves our excellence in marketing. That said, our offerings for each of our client remains uniquely designed as per the needs. Under the Focus Fitness mandate, Efficacy Worldwide will use very targeted social media strategy along with ground-level activation to position the brand as number one in the country.”

Commenting on the alliance, Sudhir Ramdas, Managing Director, Focus Fitness said, “We are a brand that resonates excellence and smart innovation when it comes to fitness infrastructure solutions and design. We will continue to serve our clients with our solutions designed keeping in mind the new age requirements of health and fitness regimes. Our alliance with Efficacy Worldwide will be a step towards engaging with the existing and prospective clients actively and also lead a nationwide dialogue on the importance of fitness and our brand offerings.”

Gurgaon-headquartered Efficacy Worldwide brings technology integration to advertising and promotion by having its SSP, DSP and the exchange to manage digital advertising for various brands in the most economical way. It has unparalleled capabilities in deliveries of programmatic and performance campaigns.

