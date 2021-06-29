e4m Upfront South kicks off today with power-packed sessions

The two-day event will see leading technology companies such as Bobble AI, VEVE, Adobe India, ShareChat & Moj present digital offerings

The fourth edition of e4m Upfront and the first edition of e4m Upfront South is set to kick off today. The two-day event will see leading technology companies such as Bobble AI, VEVE, Adobe India, ShareChat & Moj present digital offerings, data capabilities, media solutions and success stories to brands and agencies.

e4m Upfront South will help brands spot new content formats, technological innovations, and measurement strategies through data-driven insights and discover trends and research that could propel their business.

The event is aimed at creating an interactive experience for senior-level marketers as well as digital & technology teams from brands and agencies who would like to stay up-to-speed on the latest developments in the marketing domain. Partner companies help marketers get an overview of the dynamic marketplace and pick up actionable ways to identify, evaluate and implement result-driven plans to fulfil marketing objectives.

The event will kick-off with a welcome address by Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media Group.

The first session of the first day will see Bobble AI presenting ‘powerful data driven branding and advertising solutions based on intents, affinities and all meaningful digital chatter of consumers of today and tomorrow.’ The speakers include Ankit Prasad, CEO, Bobble AI; Anika Tanwar, VP Business, Bobble AI; and Kamal Matharoo, Revenue Partnerships Lead, Bobble AI.

The second session will feature Rishi Sharma, VP - Business Development APAC, VEVE. He will address the topic ‘Connecting brands to mobile handset manufacturers(OEMs) - An innovative way to advertise to a highly engaged untapped audience.’

The next session of the event will take place with speakers Debasmita Ghosh, Director of Sales, Sharechat & Moj and Palkush Rai Chawla, Product Head- Ads and Monetization, Sharechat & Moj. The topic for the session is ‘Leveraging language & AI as digital growth drivers’. The presentation will focus on where to find the language-first audience, how can brands and agencies use data and technology-powered platforms to reach their target audience.

The last session of the day will be on the topic ‘Tell your brand story with Adobe’ by Girish Kumar J -Sales Manager - Digital Foundation, Adobe India

