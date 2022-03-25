Dunzo, Coin Switch, Phone Pe, Spotify, and Tinder share business suggestions to SRK

Interesting banter on twitter as SRK is short of ideas for his app

It all started with Disney+Hotstar tweeting “OTT hum sambhal lete hain, aap koi aur app bana lo” and Anurag Kashyap replied with an idea of a grocery App.

Immediately we saw Dunzo jumping into the banter when they tweeted “Khant believe we're seeing this! Kk..kk..kk..kirana toh hum deliver kar rahe hain @iamsrk, why don't you try a crypto app? #ThodaRukShahRukh”

It was followed by CoinSwitch Kuber replying to the tweet- “We're already acing that, so iss idea mein invest karna is not advisable @iamsrk. Start a digital payment app perhaps? #ThodaRukShahRukh”

Phone Pe also jumped into the bandwagon. They tweeted “Digital Payments? …. PhonePe, Naam toh suna hi hoga… #ThodaRukShahRukh Why don't you start a music streaming app?”

And that was when Spotify India got offended and tweeted “Uh…hello! #ThodaRukShahRukh, Main Agar Kahoon toh aap dating app bana lo @iamsrk”

Tinder India Told SRK #ThodaRukShahRukh abhi mai hoon na – “#ThodaRukShahRukh uske liye Main Hoon Na. Aap koi beauty product app pe dhyaan do na”

It looks like Naykaa, the popular beauty products app doesn’t want a competition! They tweeted “Excuse us? We are nailing it already You may have to remove that idea from your cart @iamsrk,How about a food delivery app? #ThodaRukShahRukh”

