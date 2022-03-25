Dunzo, Coin Switch, Phone Pe, Spotify, and Tinder share business suggestions to SRK

Interesting banter on twitter as SRK is short of ideas for his app

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 25, 2022 3:42 PM  | 2 min read
srk

It all started with Disney+Hotstar tweeting “OTT hum sambhal lete hain, aap koi aur app bana lo” and Anurag Kashyap replied with an idea of a grocery App.

Immediately we saw Dunzo jumping into the banter when they tweeted “Khant believe we're seeing this! Kk..kk..kk..kirana toh hum deliver kar rahe hain @iamsrk, why don't you try a crypto app? #ThodaRukShahRukh

It was followed by CoinSwitch Kuber replying to the tweet- “We're already acing that, so iss idea mein invest karna is not advisable @iamsrk. Start a digital payment app perhaps? #ThodaRukShahRukh

Phone Pe also jumped into the bandwagon. They tweeted “Digital Payments? …. PhonePe, Naam toh suna hi hoga… #ThodaRukShahRukh Why don't you start a music streaming app?”

And that was when Spotify India got offended and tweeted “Uh…hello! #ThodaRukShahRukh, Main Agar Kahoon toh aap dating app bana lo @iamsrk

Tinder India Told SRK #ThodaRukShahRukh abhi mai hoon na – #ThodaRukShahRukh uske liye Main Hoon Na. Aap koi beauty product app pe dhyaan do na”

It looks like Naykaa, the popular beauty products app doesn’t want a competition! They tweeted “Excuse us? We are nailing it already You may have to remove that idea from your cart @iamsrk,How about a food delivery app? #ThodaRukShahRukh

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Shah rukh khan Disney+Hotstar SRK+ naykaa Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
Affle Logo

Affle to infuse Rs 133 crore in Bobble AI under new funding round
2 hours ago

Infosys

Infosys to acquire German digital agency oddity in a $50 mn all-cash deal
2 hours ago

Glance

Glance acquires gaming company Gambit Sports
3 hours ago