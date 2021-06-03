Dish TV launches initiatives to strengthen battle against Covid-19

Dish TV India Limited introduced more initiatives to strengthen its battle against Covid-19. In an effort to encourage & support vaccination drive, Dish TV India Ltd announced that it would thank its subscribers who get vaccinated by crediting one day worth of entertainment to every customer of DishTV and D2H who uploads his/her details of vaccination on respective websites.

To aid patients and Covid warriors battling it in Hospitals, Dish TV further announced that all the Hospitals and Nursing Homes having DishTV or D2H connections will get one month of free subscription of their existing plan. Hospitals that have not recharged their connections recently, upon recharge will be extended the same benefit.



Commenting on the new initiatives, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the nation hard and has impacted all of us in some way or other. It is important to maintain our vigil by following the crucial COVID-19 safety protocols and Government guidelines and encouraging people to adhere to the same. One big way to fight the battle successfully is to get vaccinated. We are encouraging our subscribers to get themselves vaccinated by offering them an extra day of entertainment. We are also expressing our gratitude to the frontline Covid Warriors by providing one month of free entertainment to all the hospitals.”



With the intention to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in spreading positive and authoritative information, Dish TV India had started Dish Positive and D2H Positive channels for its customers on DishTV and D2H platforms respectively, last year. Both the channels are currently live, and viewers can follow these channels to have authentic information pertaining to COVID-19 safety protocols and Dos and Don'ts. Furthermore, each one of us can play an important role in the fight against COVID-19, by wearing a proper mask, washing hands regularly, avoiding crowded places, maintaining a safe distance in public places, getting ourselves vaccinated, and following proper sanitization and hygiene.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)