Dentsu Webchutney wins digital and social media mandate for HK Vitals & bGreen

Dentsu Webchutney, the digital creative agency from the house of dentsu India, has been appointed as the digital and social media partner for the HealthKart brands- HK Vitals and bGreen.

“HK Vitals and bGreen are private label brands that operate in their own niches with huge growth potential. HealthKart, a leading online marketplace for health products, is the brand behind multiple consumer favourites including Muscleblaze. While HK Vitals is one of the fastest growing brands in the nutrition and supplements business, bGreen is a plant-based nutrition brand with products in both the performance nutrition category and active wellness nutrition category,” the agency said in a statement.

Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney said, “HealthKart is a pioneer in the Indian nutrition and wellness space and one that is vertically integrated into a fragmented category. It is a brand that's constantly innovated through product excellence and delivering on consumer needs. There is so much evolution happening in the vitals and nutrition space and we are lucky to be partnering with HealthKart who is at the front of it all.”

Kaustuv Paliwal, AVP - Brands, HK Vitals/HealthKart added, “We are absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with Dentsu Webchutney. Partnering with them to lead our charter on digital marks the beginning of a journey that is filled with intent and backed by action.”

