Rephrase.ai curates personalised invites feat Ranveer Singh for Colors’ 'The Big Picture'

Wavemaker creates an engaging AI-led campaign that allows viewers to create personalised invites for themselves featuring Bollywood actor's face and voice

Gone are the days when you would wait in a long queue just to get a picture with your favorite celebrity. Rephrase’s AI technology has made it possible that your favorite celebrity comes to you.

Colors' new show 'The Big Picture' launches a live campaign where everyone in the country can create a personalized video for themselves from Ranveer Singh.

Rephrase.ai, in partnership with Wavemaker, creates an engaging AI-led campaign that allows viewers to create personalised invites for themselves featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's face and voice.

You can create yours here – https://bit.ly/3mVfbuO

The video invites will have Ranveer Singh take the name of the user, inviting them to watch the show.

This personalized campaign is unique in its own way as it establishes a more personal connection with the audience. This campaign will change the way movies, TV shows, and OTT content are being promoted and will open creative floodgates for brands to leverage this path-breaking technology to deliver hyper-personalized communication to their consumers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)