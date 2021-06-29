ClearTax unveils new umbrella identity 'Clear'

All its offerings across taxes, invoices, wealth management and credit for businesses will be consolidated under the new name

ClearTax today unveiled ‘Clear’, an umbrella name under which all of its offerings across taxes, invoices, wealth management and credit for businesses will reside. In its decade-long journey, the company has expanded from an e-filing tax platform to being a full stack financial services provider.

With the ‘Clear’ identity, the company said it will continue to offer great products nurturing its legacy of accuracy, security and reliability, complementing the ClearTax brand. ClearTax will continue its tax offerings (Income Tax and GST) which is loved by millions of Indians.

Speaking at the announcement, Archit Gupta, Clear’s Founder and CEO, said “ We started the company to simplify taxes, over the years we have evolved beyond taxes and have grown tremendously. Today we make SaaS for taxes, invoices for connected businesses and offer wealth management. Clear captures our huge ambitions to serve Indians in the areas of invoicing, wealth management, credit and much more.”

As per estimates, Clear is expected to manage invoices worth over $1 trillion by 2023.

