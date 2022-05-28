Bengaluru police registers FIR against content piracy platforms

The FIR has been lodged following a complaint filed by Disney Star

The Bengaluru police has registered a first information report (FIR) against rogue digital platforms that are indulging in content piracy. The FIR was registered against TamilMV, Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers, and a third party rogue app Pikashow TV following a complaint filed by Disney Star.

The Bengaluru Cyber Police has registered the FIR against these pirates u/s 420 of The Indian Penal Code, 66 of the IT Act, and 63 & 65 of The Copyright Act.

According to a source, the cumulative traffic of these websites and the app is a whopping 62 million. These platforms mostly offer pirated Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam content.

"Of late, they have started pirating content from other languages also. These pirate platforms distribute content through torrents, third-party cyberlockers/UGC platforms, and offshore servers," the source said.

