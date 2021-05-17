Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations to begin from 18 May on Google Play Store

Krafton, the premier South Korean video game developer, has said that the pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India will start from 18th May on Google Play Store. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG, which has been banned by the government.



To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, please visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button, and your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch. There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register for the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.



Krafton’s brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. We request players to stay tuned, stay masked and stay safe, for additional details on the pre-registration rewards. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available exclusively to play in India only.



Commenting on the announcement of pre-registrations, Esports Federation of India Director & Asian Esports Federation (AESF) Vice President Lokesh Suji said, "It is heartening to see that Krafton Inc. has announced the date for pre-registrations of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a clear indication that government green light has been given and this surely is a piece of good news for all the PUBG players who have been missing the game all this while since the game was withdrawn from the Indian market post the government ban. We also urge that it is an opportune time for Indian video game developers, as well as the existing esports titles as such recent announcements, will fuel the Indian esports ecosystem which is full of possibilities and opportunities."



Ultimate Battle Founder Tarun Gupta commented, "We are excited to see that the pre-registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile India are finally rolling out. Indian gamers will now be able to get hands-on experience with this much-waited game. This launch will be historic, if I may call it so. At Ultimate Battle, we will be including Battlegrounds Mobile India in our All India Esports League which will be rolling out shortly."



Trinity Gaming Co-Founder & COO Shivam Rao stated, "As Krafton promised earlier, they are going to start the long-awaited pre-registrations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA from 18th May and it's both encouraging & exciting for the whole esports & gaming community. Existing and new gaming creators will be taking the first concrete step towards their future in gaming. Team Trinity and our network of content creators are super excited about the opening of pre-registration. A journey towards the bright future of Indian gaming and esports has just begun."

