AVGC Task Force deliberations completed, report to come out this month: Apurva Chandra

The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force set up by the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has completed its deliberations and will submit its report in November itself, Secretary Apurva Chandra said in a virtual address at the CII Big Picture Summit 2022.



"The Task Force will submit its report to the I&B minister during this month itself so that further action can be taken to implement it. The government will soon work towards actioning the recommendations that come out of the report," Chandra said.



During her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will set up an AVGC promotion task force to unlock the potential in the animation, visual effects, and gaming sectors.



The government believes that the AVGC sector in India has the potential to capture 5% ($40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.



Headed by the MIB secretary, the task force comprised secretaries from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Department of Higher Education (Ministry of Education), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.



It also had widespread participation of industry leaders like Biren Ghosh, Country Head, Technicolor India; Ashish Kulkarni, Founder, Punaryug Artvision; Jesh Krishna Murthy, Founder and CEO Anibrain; Keitan Yadav, COO and VFX Producer, Redchillies VFX; Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Chief Technology Officer, Whistling Woods International; Kishore Kichili, Sr. Vice President and Country Head, Zynga India; and Neeraj Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.



The Terms of Reference of the Task Force include the following: (i) Framing of a national AVGC policy, (ii) Recommend national curriculum framework for Graduation, Post-Graduation and Doctoral courses in AVGC-related sectors, (iii) Facilitate skilling initiatives in collaboration with academic institutions, vocational training centers & Industry, (iv) Boost employment opportunities, (v) Facilitate promotion and market development activities to extend the global reach of Indian AVGC Industry, (vi) Enhance exports and recommend incentives to attract FDI in AVGC sector, and The AVGC Promotion Task Force will submit its first action plan within 90 days.



Chandra also reiterated that the MIB, along with the Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry, has set a goal of making the M&E sector a $100 billion worth Industry by 2030. MIB will provide full support to the M&E industry to grow and reach newer heights, he added.



The MIB secretary also stated that the government has accepted many proposals for the shooting of foreign films in India as part of its incentive scheme for international productions. "We announced the incentive policy for cinema at Cannes Film Festival this year and now, we are fully geared to take up these proposals. Some of the proposals have already been received by the NFDC for co-productions and for foreign productions in India," he noted.



Chandra pointed out that the ministry has recently revised the guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking satellite television channels in India to ease the burden of compliance on channels. The new guidelines are also aimed at making India the broadcasting hub.



MIB Joint Secretary Sanjiv Shankar mentioned about the various efforts made by the ministry in the recent past to ensure significant interventions in the regulatory framework, largely based on ease of doing business, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Make in India. He also spoke about the Broadcast Seva portal, which offers a single-point facility to various stakeholders and applicants to apply for various permissions, registrations, licenses, etc., for the development and integration of the broadcast industry.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)