Affine strengthens India operations with expansion plan

Affine has announced major expansion plans for its Global operations – entry into the tech-hub, Hyderabad. With this move, Affine intends to nearly double its headcount over the next 12 months – primarily focusing on adding talent in AI, Engineering and Cloud. Today’s announcement marks a major milestone in the company’s decade long journey as a catalyst for business transformation for global enterprises across Manufacturing, Gaming & Entertainment, and Hi-Tech among other industries. Affine’s global presence extends to the U.S. and Singapore as well.

Despite the pandemic, Affine has achieved significant growth in 2021, and the location expansion plans are towards fulfilling the demand for top talent to implement the next breakthrough in AI & Analytics.

Through FY22, Affine will be hiring more than 300 professionals in data science, data engineering, and cloud. The work culture at Affine blends innovation and a relentless hunger to create & implement AI-driven solutions to real-world problems.

To continue leading its charge into the next growth phase, Affine also announced key appointments to its leadership team.

Kishore Kumar, Vice President, Head of Customer Success. An IIM-C graduate with over two decades of experience in advanced analytics and AI, Kishore will be helpingAffine’s clients on their digital transformation journey.

Gokulnath Niranjanan will lead the GCC/GBS business unit at Affine. With more than 15 years of experience serving the GCC industry, in roles spanning sales & marketing, strategic planning, consulting, Gokul will pursue the GCC business segment as a strategic growth initiative.

Navin Patel, Head, Talent Acquisition. With more than 18 years of experience in talent acquisition in the analytics & technology industry, Navin will build on the Learn & Innovate culture of Affine to attract new talent in AI, Engineering, Cloud and other emerging analytics technologies.

Manas Agarwal, CEO Affine mentioned: “With AI & Cloud lead digital transformation proving a game-changer in the last few years, the demand for the right set of solutions and talent has exploded. Having thrived on the rich talent pool at Namma Bengaluru for the last decade, I’m excited at our arrival to the Hi-Tech city, Hyderabad.

Vineet Kumar, Co-Founder and Chief Solutions Architect, Affine added: “We are going through a very exciting phase at Affine. Our key focus has always been to build deep tech and deep solution capabilities for our client, leveraging AI, Analytics Engineering and Cloud. We are scaling our talent pool to address the astonishing demand for our niche capabilities from our clients.”

