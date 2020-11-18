5 global platforms to have 678mn SVOD subs by 2025: Report

As per a report by Digital TV Research, while Disney+ will add 112 mn subs by 2025, Netflix will hike its count by 73 mn. Amazon Prime Video to have estimated 167 mn subs in 5 yrs

US and India will account for nearly half of Disney Plus’s estimated subscriber base of 194,382,000 (194.3 million) by 2025, a Digital TV Research report has revealed.

Based on the September 2020 results, Digital TV Research expects five global platforms to have 678 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2025. While Disney+ will add 112 million subscribers between 2020 and 2025 to take its total to 194 million, Netflix will increase its subscriber count by 73 million, revealing strong growth even for the longest established platform.

The report noted that Amazon Prime Video will be the third largest platform with an estimated 167 million paid subs in 2025.

It further says Apple TV+ will have a paid subscriber base of 13.4 million. HBO Max is projected to have a subscriber base of 28.5 million.

Digital TV Research Principal Analyst Simon Murray said, “Much of Disney Plus’s initial growth came from the US, mainly due to the attractive bundle of Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu. More recently, India’s Disney+ Hotstar subs count has rocketed due to its coverage of IPL cricket. The US and India will account for nearly half of Disney+’ subscriber base by 2025.”

Netflix’s revenues will reach $37 billion by 2025 – up by $17 billion on its 2019 total. Disney+ will generate $13 billion by 2025 – impressive since it only started in November 2019. However, this is a lot lower than Netflix due to lower ARPUs charged in developing markets.