Use words & visuals to change social norms that deny girls their voice: Malala Yousafzai

The Cannes Lions 2022 saw creative, marketing, and advertising royalty descend on the storied town on the French Riviera for the annual Festival of Creativity. Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai was among this distinguished assembly, addressing the festival on June 23.

“Everyday girls wage a fight against poverty, natural disasters, climate change, conflict, or discrimination. These girls are ambitious and they know education is key, and every day they speak up on the right to education across countries,” she said, while noting that progress was too slow.

Yousafzai said that within her lifestyle, she’d like to see girls both learn and lead so that education can enable them to choose their own future. “Education prepares her to address different issues, and she can learn to advocate for herself and her community. And she can help her country become healthier, wealthier, and have a more positive impact in the world.”

Pointing out that educating every girl would help contribute USD 13 trillion dollars, Yousafzai said the world would need to use every possible avenue to help bring female populations to school. “It means being unconventional, resourceful, and overcoming challenges,” she added, pointing out that the Malala Foundation worked towards bringing this vision to fruition.

“Girls around the world could use the support of every person in this room: every brilliant writer, creator, and marketing head present today. Use your brands to accelerate progress, pitch and promote campaigns and partnerships,” she said.

Addressing media and publicity teams, she said, “Take into account girls’ experiences and expertise, use words and visuals to amplify diverse voices and change social norms that deny girls their voice,” she said adding that corporate heads need to heed to girl power and opinions.

“Everyone here at Cannes Lions has opportunities that girls in school don’t have. You work at some of the most influential companies in the world, with resources at your disposal. How will you choose to use your expertise, influence and resources?”

Malala Yousafzai has been honoured with the 2022 LionHeart Award at Cannes Lions.







